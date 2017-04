Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Janakiram Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Karamhans Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed Credit Lakshmi Ring Travellers Coimbatore LtdBG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers Coimbatore LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Pharma LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 - Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 - Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerzen Machines India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Anand Frozen Foods CC CRISIL B- 43.2 Assigned Anand Frozen Foods TL CRISIL B- 49.9 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 9500 Reaffirmed Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 170 Assigned Loan Fac Bhuvan Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Espee Kumaran Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Espee Kumaran Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Espee Kumaran Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 12.1 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Hind Motors India Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hind Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hind Motors India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Hind Motors India Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Indore Table Tennis Trust TL CRISIL BB- 96.3 Assigned Indore Table Tennis Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 123 Suspended Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30.3 Suspended Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.5 Assigned Loan Fac Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Jagani Brothers Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 100 - Jagani Brothers Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 13.5 - Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Janakiram Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Lakshmi Ring Travellers Coimbatore L CC CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers Coimbatore L Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers Coimbatore LtdTL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India BG CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India CC CRISIL D 430 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Marvel Tea Estate I Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 450 - Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Foundation Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Suspended Foundation Loan Fac Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil TL CRISIL BB 178 Suspended Foundation Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Professional Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Raheem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Assigned Raheem Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Credit Raj Ceramics CC CRISIL BB+ 62 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Ceramics TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 - Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 - Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 - Saomya Fortune Infra Ventures TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, TL CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Jabalpur Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & CC CRISIL B 7.8 Upgraded Hatcheries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & TL CRISIL B 96.8 Upgraded Hatcheries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned STS Products Inc. CC CRISIL A- 113.8 Reaffirmed STS Products Inc. TL CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1440 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 