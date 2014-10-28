Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albertsons International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 145 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137.1 Reaffirmed CLP India Pvt Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A1+ 7500 Notice of Withdrawal Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Landmark Engineer BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 125.1 Reaffirmed NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 880 Reaffirmed PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1200 Withdrawal Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Forward Prakash Transport Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned R E Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed under LOC Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Servion Global Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Servion Global Solutions Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Servion Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Sharada Electricals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Solo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 112.8 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Unique Star Alliance Tools Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.35.0 million, overdraft of Rs.10.0 million and bank guarantee of Rs.3.0 million Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Negotiation VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1080 Upgraded from CRISIL D Albertsons International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium & Glass Industries CC CRISIL B+ 127 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ CLP India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 8500 Notice of Withdrawal *Fund-based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund-based limits. CLP India Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL AA 2130 Notice of Based Bk Limits Withdrawal CLP India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1370 Withdrawal Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.1 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 310.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 298.5 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Landmark Engineer CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Learning Links Publishing House Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Morinda Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Morinda Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB 10 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with cash credit Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 630 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Philips India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Withdrawal Philips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3350 Reaffirmed *Rs.2850 Million Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Prakash Transport Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Transport Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned R E Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed R E Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed R E Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R E Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Raghav Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 78.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gold Card Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed S.T.S. & Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 52 Assigned S.T.S. & Co. CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Servion Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Servion Global Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Servion Global Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Assigned Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sharada Electricals CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Solo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Sri City Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1467.5 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 985 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 232.5 Assigned Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL BB- 98.7 Assigned Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million. Sterling Tools Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed #Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign currency loan of Rs.450.00 Million. and for working capital demand loan of Rs.350.00 Million. Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 399 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 569.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 268.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 55.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 63.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 66.4 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs.150 Million TAFE Access Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Unique Star Alliance Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Unique Star Alliance Tools TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1187.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Assigned Loan Fac Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 