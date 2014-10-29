Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed A K Das Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arul Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 4250 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 million for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction BG CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Cannanore Handloom Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Discounting Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd BG** CRISIL D 291.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Letter of credit Sub-limit of Rs. 200 Million. Buyers credit sub-limit of Rs. 50 million. Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Working capital demand loan Sub-limit of Rs. 60 million Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Credit Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion Merritronix Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.R. Foundries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vasishta Projects Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Vasishta Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arul Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac ARUL Industries CC CRISIL BB- 76 Assigned ARUL Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 460 Reaffirmed Batra Exports CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Construction CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed BOI AXA Liquid Fund BOI AXA Liquid FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Cannanore Handloom Exports TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Cannanore Handloom Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Cannanore Handloom Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned *Treated as long term Con-Tech Projects and Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Con-Tech Projects and Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac EBRO IFMR Capital 2014 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA SO - Upgraded from CRISIL A (SO) ENMAS GB Power Systems Projects Ltd BG*** CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ***Fund based working capital Sub-limit of Rs. 180 Million. Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Equitas Microloans Pool - Treeni - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA SO - Upgraded from February 2014 CRISIL A (SO) Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Golden Apple TL CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Golden Apple CC CRISIL B 39.2 Assigned Golden Apple Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.3 Assigned Loan Fac Hero Ecotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB+ 76 Reaffirmed Ltd Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB+ 1524 Reaffirmed Ltd Magma ITL Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA SO Assigned Securitisation Trust VI Magma ITL Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA SO** Assigned Securitisation Trust VI Magma ITL Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA SO Assigned Securitisation Trust VI Equivalent Magma ITL Finance Ltd - MIFL Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB- SO Assigned Securitisation Trust VI Equivalent Merritronix Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merritronix Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed MOS Metro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Financing Schemee-DFS Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 775 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 208.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Safi Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Assigned Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46.1 Assigned Loan Fac Saraswati Industries CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Saraswati Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBI Premier Liquid Fund SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund- Ultra ST Fund SBI Premier Liquid Fund SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund SBI Premier Liquid Fund SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund- Ultra ST Fund SBI Premier Liquid Fund SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.8 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed @ Includes a sublimit of Export packing credit of Rs.650 Million Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 15 Assigned *long term facility Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 167 Assigned Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R TL CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R Auto loans CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R TL CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R Auto loans CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust R Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 111 Assigned Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Assigned Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 191 Upgraded from CRISIL BB State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue State Bank of Patiala Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Swastik Traders Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Traders Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.R. Foundries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed V.R. Foundries TL CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Vasishta Projects CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 