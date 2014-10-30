Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Beekay Engineering Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 98.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Bill discounting and Letter of Credit Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Infra Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Notice Of Withdrawal International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 75 Notice Of Withdrawal Jaideep India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanBG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leela Trade Steel & Commodities India Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Linde Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Naresh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sub-limit of Rs.84.0 Million for Direct Bills and Rs.30.0 Million for Packing Credit Naresh Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting NIS Management Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Polybond India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 34.2 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Assigned Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 180 Assigned Credit Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt.LForeign Bill CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt.LLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt.LPacking Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R. V. Rail Products Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd STD CRISIL A2 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ruby Mica Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Credit Ruby Mica Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit Sami Labs Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 1305 Assigned Credit Saurav Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Suchitra Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 552.5 Reaffirmed Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V S Metacast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- TML Industries Ltd FD FB+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 145.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Assigned Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.7 Assigned Loan Fac Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 496.5 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 111 Reaffirmed Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Credit Envision Landmarks LLP TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned G V G Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 630 Assigned Loan Fac Infra Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Infra Equip Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Financing Scheme(e DFS) Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Jaideep India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Industries Loan Fac Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Industries Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil Cash TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Assigned Industries Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed K D Infra Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Kamadhenu Food Processing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Kamadhenu Food Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes Export packing credit limit of Rs.30.0 million, Foreign bill purchase of Rs.30.0 million and Buyers credit of Rs.10.0 million Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanTL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanCC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leela Trade Steel & Commodities India Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Linde Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loans M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 178.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Mahakaushal Sugar and Power IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Ltd Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned NIS Management Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 113.5 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Polybond India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Polybond India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Pragatipath Real Estates Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Pragatipath Real Estates Pvt. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 203.1 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 337.4 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 563.4 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 246 Assigned Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 639.6 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1127 Assigned Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt.LLT Loan CRISIL AA- 1435.3 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt.LProposed TL CRISIL AA- 51.7 Reaffirmed Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Progress Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- R. V. Rail Products Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 210.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL B+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC Stock CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B S.K. Medical Foundation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 45 Assigned SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES TL CRISIL BBB 34.8 Reaffirmed Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Assigned Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Shri Saishyam Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA- 345.1 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 374.1 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Suchitra Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suchitra Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 36 Assigned Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1400 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surajmull Gouti CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Surien Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Credit Taj Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taj Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 21 Assigned Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TML Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 224.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- TML Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 84 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed V S Metacast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)