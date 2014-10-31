Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 167.5 Assigned Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165 Reaffirmed Anjani Dham Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Atlas Dyechem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Atlas Dyechem (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed ^includes interchangibility of Letter of Credit of Rs.50 Million Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Generic Engineering and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 1200 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 4335 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG### CRISIL A2 2635 Reaffirmed ## Includes Sub-limit of USD 55 million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@^ CRISIL A2 722.5 Reaffirmed @@@^ Includes sublimit of Rs.165 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Understanding Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^ CRISIL A2 255 Reaffirmed ^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Understanding Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!! CRISIL A2 255 Reaffirmed !! Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Understanding Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!! CRISIL A2 297.5 Reaffirmed !!! Includes sublimit of Rs.297.5 million letter of credit /Letter of Understanding Harikrishna Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hits Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Hits Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hits Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Exchange Indiabulls Securities Ltd Broker grading BQ 1 Assigned Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 13.7 Reaffirmed JDC India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prima Products Pvt.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed under LOC Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable to Packing Credit upto Rs.80.0 Million Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 340 Assigned @ Fully interchangeable to Bill purchase LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B- Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 196 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Anjani Dham Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 340 Reaffirmed Anjani Dham Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Anjani Dham Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Atlas Dyechem (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Atlas Dyechem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Autograde International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Autograde International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned Autograde International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72 Assigned Loan Fac BSCPL Godhra Tollways Ltd TL CRISIL D 5250 Assigned Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Class Restaurant CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Class Restaurant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Loan Fac Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25.2 Assigned G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99.8 Assigned Generic Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up to Rs.250 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation up to Rs.310 million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed & Includes Sub limit of Rs.300 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.300 million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed $$ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR Loan/Export Packing/ Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 million as Working capital demand loan /Foreign Currency Loan. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$% CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed $% Includes Sub limit of Rs.123 million Working capital demand loan / Export packing credit / Packing credit in foreign currency / Post shipment credit in foreign currency and full Interchangebility from Fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 1080 Reaffirmed ** includes Sub-limit of USD 55 million FCNR Loan Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Reaffirmed ## Includes Sub-limit of USD 55 million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 307.9 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 199.2 Assigned Loan Fac Harikrishna Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hits Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 533.3 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.4 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.7 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.9 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 392.6 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JDC India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned JDC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned Loan Fac JDC India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 78 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Keltech Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kundan Mal Roop Chand Jeweller's Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co TL CRISIL BB- 70.5 Assigned Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned North Bihar Highway Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 500 Assigned North Bihar Highway Ltd TL CRISIL D 4750 Assigned Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Prakasam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Prakasam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 81.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 128.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Precision Technik Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 74.4 Assigned Precision Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 389.3 Assigned Precision Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prima Products Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 25 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 519.1 Reaffirmed R. S. Mirgane TL CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned R. S. Mirgane BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned R. S. Mirgane CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB- 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL BB- 163 Assigned Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ramanasree Consumer Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 50.8 Withdrawal Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 121.5 Withdrawal Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Corporate Loan Withdrawal 26.9 Reaffirmed Samarth Commodities Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL C Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 92 Upgraded from CRISIL C Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 88 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sevenseas Global Express Logistics PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Ltd Sevenseas Global Express Logistics PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Sound Castings Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 645 Assigned Sree Vinayaga Construction Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *Treated as long term Sri Siri Kraft Papers CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Siri Kraft Papers TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 227.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Surana Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 510 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA 46.23 Reaffirmed Loan# Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 108.3375Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 36.4325 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 85000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.2 Reaffirmed Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.6 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)