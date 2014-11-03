Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.2 Assigned
Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Anup Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
AEE ESS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Bulktainer Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed
Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned
Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 -
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
A4
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
A4
Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3 147.7 Assigned
Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Jagati Publications Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 567 Reaffirmed
Jagati Publications Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 633 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krupanidhi Construction BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
L. K. and Sons BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
MAS Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
MS Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Oriental Bank of Commerce FD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Powerwind Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1400 Reaffirmed
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Roselabs Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
S. Thartius Engineering Contractors BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Shardashree Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4 12.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
South City Projects Kolkata Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Reaffirmed
South City Projects Kolkata Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.50 Million Import/Inland Letter of Credit
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Assigned
Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
WIG Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 91.5 Reaffirmed
Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.8 Assigned
Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
AEON Telectronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
ANUP Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
ANUP Malleables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed
APEX Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
APEX Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
APEX Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
APEX Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
ARR Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
* Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee/ Buyer s credit sublimit for entire amount.
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB- 119.1 Reaffirmed
# Capex Letter of credit sub Limit of Rs.60 Million; Buyers Credit Sublimit of entire amount
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac$ CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
$ Cheque Purchase sub-limit of Rs. 2.0 Million
Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Bapashree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned
Loan Fac
Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Fac
BM Developers TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical TL CRISIL B 31.6 Assigned
trust
Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
trust
Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.4 Assigned
trust Loan Fac
Bulktainer Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
Bulktainer Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 217 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned
Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Credit
Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 8 Assigned
Credit
Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd External CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL B
Borrowings
Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 74 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 -
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 -
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55.4 -
Loan Fac
Durga Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Durga Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
revoked
Durga Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 18 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
East West Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
East West Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Assigned
Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtTL CRISIL BBB- 567.4 Assigned
Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 534.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
ENAR Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 197.5 Assigned
ENAR Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Extol Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 125 Assigned
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
B+
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Downgraded
Ltd. Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
Ltd. Credit from CRISIL
B+
G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
G. J. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G. N. Pet CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed
G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL D 25.6 Reaffirmed
G. N. Pet TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Reaffirmed
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 282 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Gujarat Export Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 20 Assigned
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.4 Million for Bills Discounting
India Gold Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
India Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed
Ltd
International Power Corporation Pvt LtTL CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned
J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. G. Developers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from
Ltd Credit CRISIL B
Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 172 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned
Kissan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kissan Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed
B/Negative
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac B/Negative
Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. TL CRISIL 35 Reaffirmed
B/Negative
Krupanidhi Construction TL CRISIL B 5.1 Assigned
Krupanidhi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krupanidhi Construction CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Kunvar Nandan Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
L N Fields Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 150 * Assigned
* Long Term Facility
L. K. and Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Lancy Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Reaffirmed
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
WC
Marwadi Education Foundation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Marwadi Education Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 755 Assigned
MAS Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
MAS Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed
BB/Negative
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL 1160 Reaffirmed
BB/Negative
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 4.4 Reaffirmed
BB/Negative
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BB/Negative
Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 595 Reaffirmed
BB/Negative
Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mongia Steel Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 56 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mongia Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Mongia Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
MS Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs FAAA - Reaffirmed
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB 147.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
*interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 132 Million ,
Packing Credit Rs 10.0 Million , letter of Credit
Rs 20.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs 10 Million.
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 175.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Pekon Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Powerwind Ltd CC CRISIL B- 580 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Powerwind Ltd TL CRISIL B- 520 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 202.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 247.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Roselabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Roselabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
S. R. Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. Thartius Engineering Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned
Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.8 Assigned
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 206 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Shardashree Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B 375 Assigned
Shardashree Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned
Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned
Credit
Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LCC CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LCash TL CRISIL D 1 Assigned
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B+ 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shreejee Cotex - Shahada CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Shreejee Cotex - Shahada TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyCC CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyExport Packing CRISIL BB 290.5 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BB-
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Shri Ambica International Food CompanyTL CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillCC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillTL CRISIL B 108.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Siddheshwari Paper Mil TL CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned
Siddheshwari Paper Mil CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Siddheshwari Paper Mil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siddhi Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
South City Projects Kolkata Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 907.7 Reaffirmed
Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Industries Loan Fac
Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 404.2 Reaffirmed
Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Discounting
Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
*sublimit of packing credit is interchangeable with Foreign Bill
Discounting to the extent of Rs. 20 million. Interchangeable with
letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million
Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Assigned
Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 305 Assigned
Demand Loan
Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-/ 11 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-/ 89 Suspended
UTI Mutual Fund's UMF's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA SO - Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series IV-III
UTI Mutual Fund's UMF's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA SO - Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series V-I
V.S. Selva Maligai CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed
Velavan Hyper Market CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Velavan Stores CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Velavan Stores Jewellers TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 98.6 Reaffirmed
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.5 Reaffirmed
Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed
Credit BBB-/Positive
Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 138.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BBB-/Positive
Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL 31.4 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Positive
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vintage Distillers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Vintage Distillers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60.2 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Reaffirmed
VTC Estates CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
VTC Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VTC Estates TL CRISIL B 61.1 Reaffirmed
WIG Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Yama Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.3 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
