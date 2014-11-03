Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.2 Assigned Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Anup Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AEE ESS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Purchase Bulktainer Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 - Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL A4 Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL A4 Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3 147.7 Assigned Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Ltd J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Jagati Publications Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 567 Reaffirmed Jagati Publications Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 633 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krupanidhi Construction BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned L. K. and Sons BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed MAS Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D MS Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Oriental Bank of Commerce FD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Powerwind Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1400 Reaffirmed Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Roselabs Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S. Thartius Engineering Contractors BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shardashree Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shri Ambica International Food CompanyExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food CompanyStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4 12.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 South City Projects Kolkata Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Reaffirmed South City Projects Kolkata Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.50 Million Import/Inland Letter of Credit Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Assigned Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed WIG Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 91.5 Reaffirmed Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.8 Assigned Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac AEON Telectronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned ANUP Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed ANUP Malleables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed APEX Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned APEX Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned APEX Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac APEX Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned ARR Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed * Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee/ Buyer s credit sublimit for entire amount. Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB- 119.1 Reaffirmed # Capex Letter of credit sub Limit of Rs.60 Million; Buyers Credit Sublimit of entire amount Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac$ CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed $ Cheque Purchase sub-limit of Rs. 2.0 Million Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bapashree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Loan Fac Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac BM Developers TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical TL CRISIL B 31.6 Assigned trust Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned trust Bowry Memorial Educational & Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.4 Assigned trust Loan Fac Bulktainer Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Bulktainer Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 217 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Credit Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Loan Fac Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd External CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL B Borrowings Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 74 Assigned Loan Fac Dharti Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Credit Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 - Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 - Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55.4 - Loan Fac Durga Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned; Suspension revoked Durga Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Durga Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 18 Assigned; Suspension revoked East West Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned East West Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Assigned Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtTL CRISIL BBB- 567.4 Assigned Electronic Payment and Services Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 534.9 Assigned Loan Fac ENAR Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 197.5 Assigned ENAR Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Extol Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 125 Assigned Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL B+ Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Ltd. Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Ltd. Credit from CRISIL B+ G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed G. J. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. N. Pet CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL D 25.6 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 282 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41 Downgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gujarat Export Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Assigned Loan Fac Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 20 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.4 Million for Bills Discounting India Gold Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed India Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Industrail Solvents and Chemicals Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed Ltd International Power Corporation Pvt LtTL CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. G. Developers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL B Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 172 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Kissan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kissan Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed B/Negative Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B/Negative Kochar Overseas Pvt.Ltd. TL CRISIL 35 Reaffirmed B/Negative Krupanidhi Construction TL CRISIL B 5.1 Assigned Krupanidhi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Assigned Loan Fac Krupanidhi Construction CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kunvar Nandan Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned L N Fields Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 150 * Assigned * Long Term Facility L. K. and Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Lancy Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 130 Assigned Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed WC Marwadi Education Foundation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Marwadi Education Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 755 Assigned MAS Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MAS Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed BB/Negative Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL 1160 Reaffirmed BB/Negative Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 4.4 Reaffirmed BB/Negative Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB/Negative Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 595 Reaffirmed BB/Negative Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mongia Steel Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 56 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mongia Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Mongia Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D MS Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs FAAA - Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB 147.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 132 Million , Packing Credit Rs 10.0 Million , letter of Credit Rs 20.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs 10 Million. Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 175.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pekon Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Powerwind Ltd CC CRISIL B- 580 Upgraded from CRISIL C Powerwind Ltd TL CRISIL B- 520 Upgraded from CRISIL C Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Puneet Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 202.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 247.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Roselabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Roselabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB S. R. Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Thartius Engineering Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.8 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 206 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Santpuria Alloys Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Shardashree Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B 375 Assigned Shardashree Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Credit Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shine Flexible Print and Packs Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49 Assigned Loan Fac Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LCC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Shine Pettro Chem & Resins India Pvt LCash TL CRISIL D 1 Assigned Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shreejee Cotex - Shahada CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Shreejee Cotex - Shahada TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Shri Ambica International Food CompanyCC CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Shri Ambica International Food CompanyExport Packing CRISIL BB 290.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BB- Shri Ambica International Food CompanyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shri Ambica International Food CompanyTL CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillCC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning MillTL CRISIL B 108.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siddheshwari Paper Mil TL CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned Siddheshwari Paper Mil CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Siddheshwari Paper Mil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhi Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ South City Projects Kolkata Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 907.7 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Yarns Tex CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 404.2 Reaffirmed Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.8 Assigned Loan Fac Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Discounting Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned *sublimit of packing credit is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs. 20 million. Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Assigned Loan Fac Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Assigned Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 305 Assigned Demand Loan Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-/ 11 Suspended Loan Fac Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-/ 89 Suspended UTI Mutual Fund's UMF's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA SO - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-III UTI Mutual Fund's UMF's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA SO - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V-I V.S. Selva Maligai CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Fac Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Velavan Hyper Market CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Velavan Stores CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Velavan Stores Jewellers TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 98.6 Reaffirmed Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.5 Reaffirmed Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed Credit BBB-/Positive Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 138.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB-/Positive Vimal Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL 31.4 Reaffirmed BBB-/Positive Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vintage Distillers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Vintage Distillers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60.2 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Reaffirmed VTC Estates CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed VTC Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VTC Estates TL CRISIL B 61.1 Reaffirmed WIG Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Yama Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 