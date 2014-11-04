Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt BG CRISIL A3 109.6 Ltd Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30.4 Ltd Loan Fac Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 497.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 69 Reaffirmed Credit Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A2+ 248 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 #4,000,000 USD converted to INR at assumed rate of 62 INR/USD Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Inland/Import LOC^^CRISIL A2+ 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ^^ Sublimit of Rs.550 million for EPC/export bill discounting, Rs.200 million for overdraft and short-term loans, and Rs.300 million for bonds and guarantees. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ^Out of Rs.700 million, sub-limit of Rs.350 million for bank guarantee and interchangeable with fund-based facility up to Rs.100 million Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 254 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ##One-way 100 per cent interchangeability to bill discounting Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned N.R.C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 39.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 122.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sri Kamatchi Traders ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 5 Risk Limits Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd FD Programme FA 325 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apicore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Ltd Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250.5 Ltd Loan Fac Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 570 Reaffirmed Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 119.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Earth Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 2390 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Out of Rs.350 million, sub-limit of Rs.240 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.170 million for export packing credit (EPC)/ foreign bill discounting, interchangeable with non-fund-based facility up to Rs.150 million.Out of Rs.490 million, sub-limit of Rs.490 million for EPC and one-way 100 per cent interchangeability to letter of credit/bank guarantee.Out of Rs.750 million, sub-limit of Rs.300 million for WCDL, Rs.600 million for packing credit/ bill discounting. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 943 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1570 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Govinda Impex Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Govinda Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Heena Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 253 Assigned India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Assigned Khandelwal Brass Industries CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Assigned Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed N.R.C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 570 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 666.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Perfect Filaments Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.59.5 Million of Capex letter Of Credit. Real Realty Management Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Real Realty Management Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 *Interchangeable with Packing Credit Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.6 Loan Fac Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.4 Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Kamatchi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Sri Kamatchi Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Loan Fac Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 229.2 State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transons Overseas India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Transons Overseas India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 