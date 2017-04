Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Credit Adil Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Amit N. Shah BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ashika Stock Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A3 495.8 - Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1250 - GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 - IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Discounting IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Intime Equities Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 - Intime Equities Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 1000 - Learning Links Publishing House Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 5 - Mandakini Coal Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Downgraded from CRISIL A2,@ Mansi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Mansi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned QVC Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Seko Bec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 670 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 910 Reaffirmed Discounting Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 960 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 - Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 - UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.40.0 billion MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecoplast Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auro Sundram Ply and Door Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Akzo Nobel India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 - Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 254.2 - Loan Fac Ecoplast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1050 - GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A- 67.9 - GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 50 - GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 600 - GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 158.9 - Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 268 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Intime Equities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 650 - Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 - Ltd Loan Fac Mansi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mansi International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69 Assigned Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned N Kumar Projects & Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 650 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Natural Sugar and Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 1245.9 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Natural Sugar and Allied Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 254.1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Prithivraj Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Prithivraj Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 153.1 Assigned *Letter of Credit interchangeable with term loan for import of machinery QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Seko Bec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed SPB Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SPB Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1910 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 238.7 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 201.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 60 - Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co. Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 80 - Fac Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 174.5 Assigned Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 82.7 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 - Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10.1 - Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 - Loan Fac Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.9 - Super Construction Co TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Tirumala Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Tirumala Cotton Syndicate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 