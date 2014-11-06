Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bisazza India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Divya Global Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. BG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kineta Global Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 234 Assigned under LOC Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Living Media India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Paramount Pharma LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R. G. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed *Rs 1100 million is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed ^Transferred from Reliance Petroleum Ltd, which has been merged with Reliance Industries Ltd S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned S.K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Score Information Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded From CRISIL A3 Shingora Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.5 Assigned Shingora Textiles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1625 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Packing Credit T.C. Agro Foods Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 T.C. Agro Foods Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 175.3 Reaffirmed AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 410 Reaffirmed Bisazza India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22 Assigned Bisazza India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bisazza India Pvt Ltd CC#*% CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million of WCDL, Export Packing Credit and Foriegn Bill Purchase *Inlcudes sub limit of $0.50 Million of FCNR %Two way interchangeabili BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed BLS Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Divya Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Fac Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36.3 Reaffirmed Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Global Powersource (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Golf Ceramics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hindustan Gunny Bags and Allied CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suppliers Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Outlook Ltd revised from Negative and rating Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 700 Outlook Ltd revised from Negative and rating Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Outlook Ltd revised from Negative and rating Reaffirmed Kineta Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Export Packing Credit Facility Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Loan Fac Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL 625 Reaffirmed BBB/Negative Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL 105 Outlook Limits BBB/Negative revised from Stable and rating Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 400 Outlook BBB/Negative revised from Stable and rating Reaffirmed LMD Educational & Research Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LMD Educational & Research Foundation TL CRISIL BB 184.6 Reaffirmed Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 39 Assigned Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Models Leisure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 30 Reassigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 50 Reassigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL C 5 Reassigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 50 Reassigned Credit Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed PEE Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned PEE Gee International (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Purulia & Kharagpur Transmission Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 3800 Assigned Ltd R. G. International Pvt Ltd CC Upgraded from 400 Reaffirmed CRISIL B+ RAPP Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 2200 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Loan Fac S. Khoday Silk Twisting Factory CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned S.K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned S.K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3250 Withdrawal loan* *interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Score Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 3087.5 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 835 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1293.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2220.6 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 499.9 Reaffirmed *Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring Snehal Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Snehal Enterprises Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 138.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed T.C. Agro Foods Industries CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ T.C. Agro Foods Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ T.C. Agro Foods Industries TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ TAJ Leather Works CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed TAJ Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed TAJ Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Credit TAJ Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TAJ Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 537.3 Reaffirmed Unique Energos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Unique Energos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.