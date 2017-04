Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Aauraa International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Aauraa International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit* * Completely interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Au Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.100 Million Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Barath Agri International Trading Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed JP Morgan Securities (India) Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kusalava International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Shree Shoppers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia (INDIA) Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed A.K. Builders CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL C Aauraa International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aauraa International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed Lond Term CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 113.2 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 3580.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.150.0 million of subordinated term loan Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Banaskantha District Co-operative MilkCC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd * Cash Credit is interchangeable with short-term loan. Barath Agri International Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Famy Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with packing credit Famy Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed **fully interchangeable with packing credit and LC and BG Famy Care Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed $fully interchangeable with packing credit of which Rs.150million is interchangeable with LC/BG Genix Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Genix Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Genix Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Genix Automation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned Hi-Rise Building Materials CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Hi-Rise Building Materials Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed J. Gala Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kohli & Sons CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kohli & Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 437.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kusalava International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kusalava International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Shoppers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Shree Shoppers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia (INDIA) Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia (INDIA) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 2000 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Tirumala Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. Valsad District Cooperative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA 1660.5 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1389.5 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd. Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.