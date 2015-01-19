Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bachmann Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Capital Electricals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee facility Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 950 Assigned Capital Power Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee facility Capital Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 53500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.48.5 Billion) Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed HB Metals LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Credit IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) [Enhanced from Rs.3.0 Billion] Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Park Exports BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Suspended Park Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Purchase Park Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Park Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Stic Travels Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability of Rs.20 Million from cash credit to bank guarantee URC Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2000 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A 485 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Gold Loan Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 74.5 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Bachmann Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Pre-shipment Finance, Post-shipment Finance (Rs.200 million); Bills of Exchange and Vendor Financing (Rs.400 million); Buyers Credit , Letter of Credit (Rs.150 million); Bank Guarantee (Rs.100 million) and CMS (Rs.50 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; Cash credit, Import documentary credit & Import defferred payment credits (Rs.75 million); Cheque Discounting (Rs.50 million) and Vendor Financing (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac*** CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed *** Fully interchangeable with Bills of Exchange and Vendor Financing Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, Pre-shipment Finance, Bills of Exchange, Vendor Financing, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, Pre-shipment Finance, Post-shipment Finance, Bills of Exchange; Letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and Forex forward cover (Rs.0.3 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Line, Short Term Loan, Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit (Rs.250 million), Bank Guarantee (Rs.280 miilion) and Overdraft facility (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^^ CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Purchase Bill Discounting, Invoice Financing, Letter of Credit and Issuance of Guarantees (Rs.50 million) Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.7 Reaffirmed Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 448.6 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capital Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Capital Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 419.3 Suspended Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 515.7 Suspended Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HB Metals TL CRISIL BB 37 Assigned HB Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Loan Fac HB Metals CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 209.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1710.5 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 2220 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 1480 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 940 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit * *Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs.75.0 Million MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Mother Theressa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 294.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 191 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Nirman Associates Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Oberai Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Reaffirmed Oberai Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajchandra Agencies CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fund Reliance Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Reliance Fund Reliance Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Treasury Plan S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 158.1 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 216.4 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2190 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Assigned Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat TL CRISIL B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 193 Reaffirmed Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 97 Reaffirmed Fac Smart Cars Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Smart Cars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stic Travels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs. 170 million of Gold Loan facility and Rs. 200 million of Standby Letter of Credit Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Suspended URC Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Vinod Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 