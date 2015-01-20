Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 12580 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1660 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 360 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned B L Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 775 Assigned Foreign Currency Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 141 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Assigned Credit Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed ^ Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an import letter of credit (unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million. The letters of credit sub-limit includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 360 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed @ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 million and a loan equivalent risk (LER) on forward contracts sub-limit of Rs.10 million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed @@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.500 million K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed M. A. Ameer BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 520 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8570 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 54.2 Reaffirmed P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Shubham International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Shubham International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1420 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 380 Assigned Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4+ 30.9 Reaffirmed SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Credit Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit VE-7 Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 26.5 Assigned Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Assigned Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278.9 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL D 192.3 Assigned Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 218.8 Assigned Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Anand Synthetics CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anand Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Anand Synthetics TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL C 44 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Lighting Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Lighting Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 33 Assigned Astra Lighting Ltd TL CRISIL C 23.2 Assigned B L Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ B L Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 7000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 7.5 Assigned Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Hatdia Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Hatdia Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded Limit** from CRISIL A- ** Interchangeable with short-term loan of Rs.150 million and loan against imports of Rs.150 million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * One-way changeable Non-fund based working capital (NFBWC) limits from Fund-based working capital (FBWC) limits. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 690 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Jan Shakti Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 99 Assigned Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned Ltd K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 1178.4 Reduced from Debentures Rs.207.73 Billion Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reduced from Rs.8.0 Billion Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reduced from Debentures AAAr Rs.7.09 Billion Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac M. A. Ameer CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 150 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA 345 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1565 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA+ Marigold Constructions Project Loan CRISIL BB- 98.4 Assigned Marigold Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 10000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 11 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 3423 Reaffirmed P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Downgraded from CRISIL B- P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 97.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed * It contains sub limit of Cash Credit (CC) upto Rs.15 Million Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Shivparas Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 545 Reaffirmed Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Based Bk Limits Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed Ltd Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VE-7 Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned VE-7 Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Zeon Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Zeon Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)