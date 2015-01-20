Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 12580 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1660 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 360 Reaffirmed
Astra Lighting Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 775 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 59 Reaffirmed
Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 141 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Steels Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Assigned
Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Assigned
Credit
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
^ Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million and an import letter
of credit (unsecured) sub-limit of Rs.100 million.
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million. The letters of credit sub-limit
includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million.
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 360 Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.100 million and a loan equivalent risk (LER) on
forward contracts sub-limit of Rs.10 million.
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed
@@ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs.500 million
K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed
*Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed
Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
M. A. Ameer BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 520 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8570 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 54.2 Reaffirmed
P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Shubham International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Shubham International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1420 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 380 Assigned
Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4+ 30.9 Reaffirmed
SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Credit
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
VE-7 Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 26.5 Assigned
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Assigned
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL D 192.3 Assigned
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 218.8 Assigned
Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Anand Synthetics CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Anand Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Anand Synthetics TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL C 44 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Astra Lighting Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 5.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Astra Lighting Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 33 Assigned
Astra Lighting Ltd TL CRISIL C 23.2 Assigned
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 7000 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 42.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 7.5 Assigned
Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Loan Fac
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Hatdia Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hatdia Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting
and purchase bill discounting
Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded
Limit** from CRISIL A-
** Interchangeable with short-term loan of Rs.150 million and loan against imports of Rs.150
million.
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
* One-way changeable Non-fund based working capital (NFBWC) limits from Fund-based working
capital (FBWC) limits.
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 690 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A-
Jan Shakti Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 99 Assigned
Jujhar Constructions and Travels Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned
Ltd
K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 1178.4 Reduced from
Debentures Rs.207.73
Billion
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reduced from
Rs.8.0 Billion
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reduced from
Debentures AAAr Rs.7.09
Billion
Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. A. Ameer CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA 345 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1565 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA+
Marigold Constructions Project Loan CRISIL BB- 98.4 Assigned
Marigold Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 10000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 11 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 3423 Reaffirmed
P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 97.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed
* It contains sub limit of Cash Credit (CC) upto Rs.15 Million
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed
Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shivparas Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 545 Reaffirmed
Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million
Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 525 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Based Bk Limits
Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VE-7 Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned
VE-7 Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Zeon Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Zeon Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)