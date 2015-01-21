Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashiyana Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ashiyana Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 16250 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9250 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 22500 Reaffirmed Bhuptani Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Chaudhary Construction Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 53 Assigned Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4 81 Assigned Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 1.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 800 Upgraded from Limit* CRISIL A2 *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1980 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 #Interchangeable with bills discounting Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.26 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed IBC Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac IBC Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 210 Assigned Credit IBC Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned J. M. Financial and Investment Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Programme J. M. Financial and Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.8 Assigned Malco Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Malco Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Netplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sesa Sterlite Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.15 billion; and interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.103 billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LOC and BGCRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 138500 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd FD Programme FB+ 119 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Ashiyana Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ashiyana Construction CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL D 460 Reaffirmed Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 174.3 Reaffirmed Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL D 1624.1 Reaffirmed Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Factory Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Bhuptani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Bhuptani Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Chaudhary Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 22 Assigned Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Emerald Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB 647.1 Reaffirmed Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Himatsingka America Inc. TL CRISIL A- 1455 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 383.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2981.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 16.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 4.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AAA 0.24 Reaffirmed IBC Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 185 Assigned IBC Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Indus Valley Promoters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL C 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Negotiation/Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.36.0 million. Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 186.9 Reaffirmed Malco Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking of about Rs.100 Million. Malco Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- N.Mahalingam and Company CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ N.Mahalingam and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Nadhi Bio Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Namal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Netplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.3 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nutek India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Overdraft Fac Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Bonds S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 532.5 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Scon Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sesa Sterlite Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.0.12 billion and with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.0.60 billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 15 Reaffirmed @ Facility contracted for capital expenditure to the extent of Rs.1 billion; interchangeable with usance letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-limits of Rs.2 billion of performance bank guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion for financial bank guarantee, Rs.2.5 billion for revolving short-term loan, Rs.2.5 billion for working capital demand loan/ cash credit, Rs.2.5 billion for sale/ purchase bill/ invoice discounting, and interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA+ 7 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Sesa Sterlite Ltd Long - TL CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26.8 Reaffirmed loan Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 145.25 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd External CRISIL AA+ 33.09 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing Sesa Sterlite Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Debentures Sesa Sterlite Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 111000 Reaffirmed Debentures Sesa Sterlite Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB St. Nicholas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL B Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112 Downgraded from CRISIL B Syndicate Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- Assigned Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Bonds Syndicate Bank Lower Tier - II CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Bonds Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10.3 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 27.92 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21.28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed The Bell Match Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Assigned The Bell Match Company TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd.
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan*# CRISIL AA+ 4640 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd.
#Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million for Capex Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit, and Letter of Undertaking
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 