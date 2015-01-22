Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aabhar International Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Credit Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Annai Appliances Manufacturing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Suspended Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Suspended BIL Continental Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 73.5 Suspended Purchase# # 25% of Foreign Bill Purchase limit is interchangeable with packing credit limit BIL Continental Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 232.7 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 256 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Diliso Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Excel Crop Care Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned HT Media Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Inder Singh and Sons BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Interseas Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed under LOC Interseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Ltd Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Fittings LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Kelachandra Pipe Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 31 Suspended Discounting Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with inland letter of credit/foreign letter of credit Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting$ $Includes sub limit of Rs.20.00 million as packing credit in foreign currency/export packing credit Maitree Associates Inland / Import CRISIL A4 65 Suspended LOC* *Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Maitree Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Loan Fac Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Osho Forge Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Paras Motor Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed **BG of Rs.50 million sub-limit of letter of credit. R V Steel Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned R.Krishnamurthy and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 403.6 Reaffirmed Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 @ Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 @ Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 250 @ Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Loan Fac Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 335.9 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Purchase Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sidharth and Gautam Engineers BG CRISIL A4 48 Suspended Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Credit Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended T. A. Abdul Rahiman BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tecpro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 500 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Tecpro Infra - Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Service TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable. Ultratech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. Ultratech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. Ultratech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C.P. Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended A.C.P. Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 850 Suspended Aabhar International CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Aabhar International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Aditya Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Suspended Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Alpha Associates Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.9 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL C 16.5 Assigned Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL C 40.6 Assigned Annai Appliances Manufacturing Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 797.1 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classique Associates Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Crescendo Associates Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Ltd Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Reaffirmed Diliso Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Diliso Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Diliso Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 76.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 113.4 Reaffirmed Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Fast Flow Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Hiranandani Builders Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.6 Reaffirmed HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Inder Singh and Sons CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended India Green Reality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1000 Suspended Loan Fac Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ltd Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Ltd J and J Precision Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac JSS Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Suspended Loan Fac Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Assigned Credit Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Assigned Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Assigned Loan Fac Kelachandra Pipe Fittings CC CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Kelachandra Pipe Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Assigned Kelachandra Pipe Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Credit Kelachandra Pipe Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kelachandra Pipe Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 56 Suspended Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Suspended Krishna Auto Riders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Lake View Developers Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Lavanya Gold Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Suspended Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Suspended Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Suspended Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16 Suspended Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1 Suspended M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 240.6 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.200.00 million as Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign currency/Foreign Bill discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Maitree Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 93.4 Suspended Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 148.5 Suspended * Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 111 Suspended Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Nucleus Satellite Communications WC TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Paras Motor Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Paras Motor Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 15.7 Reaffirmed *One-time bank guarantee (BG) for EPCG [Export Promotion Capital Goods] limit. Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 394.3 Reaffirmed R V Steel CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned R.Krishnamurthy and Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.7 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 @ Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 @ Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Long - Term Rating CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Loan Fac Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 359.6 Reaffirmed Sethu Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sethu Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sethu Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 41.2 Reaffirmed Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 122.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Credit Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1300 Suspended Loan Fac Sidharth and Gautam Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 72 Suspended Sidharth and Gautam Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Shiridi Sai Educational Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Suspended T. A. Abdul Rahiman CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Debentures Tata Sons Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 157190 Reaffirmed Debentures Tecpro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Tecpro Engineers Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Tecpro Infra - Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 195 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.180 Million for export packing credit and foreign bill discounting, which are fully interchangeable. Today Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Ultratech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 34991.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ultratech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. Ultratech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Ultratech Cement Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL AAA 3248.9 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Ultratech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Debentures Ultratech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures Ultratech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Debentures Ultratech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures Ultratech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Debentures Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 