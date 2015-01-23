Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 Million Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Chintamani Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Delight Dairy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable BG CRISIL A4+ 42 Upgraded from Society CRISIL A4 Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of 10 per cent of Bill Discounting Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A4 12.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 286 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 36 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Packing Credit# # Includes sub-limits of Rs.100 million for export invoice financing, Rs.100 million for import invoice financing, Rs.50 million for bonds and guarantees, Rs.30 million for overdraft, Rs.50 million for short-term loans, Rs.100 million for import letter of credit, and USD1.95 million for financial guarantee /standby letter of credit (trade). Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 46.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Naranjan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Polyspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Polyspin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Polyspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Polyspin Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 330 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 666 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 159 # Loan Fac Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services BG CRISIL A4+ 44 Assigned Pvt Ltd Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Reaffirmed Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing Agents Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed United Overseas Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd FD FA 350 # LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ A G Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed A G Fats Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 3500 Assigned Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 Million Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Canvas Integrated Cold Chain Services CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Canvas Integrated Cold Chain Services TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Chintamani Commodities CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Delight Dairy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL B+ Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.6 Reaffirmed Essen Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Vistaa India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemscab Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Globsyn Knowledge Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B 127 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 42.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL B- 401.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 366.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL B- 109.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Goyal Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Goyal Vegoils Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Jahnvis Multi Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jahnvis Multi Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Koyili Hospital CC CRISIL B 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Koyili Hospital TL CRISIL B 162.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Silvers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Sovrn Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 81 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Assigned Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7 Assigned Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 16.9 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.120 million for inland bills discounting, Rs.30 million for export packing credit, and Rs.40 million for foreign bill discounting. Also, 100 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based working capital limits permitted. Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 301.3 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 397 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Reaffirmed Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Polyspin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1200 Assigned Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370.8 Assigned Loan Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 118.2 Suspended Loan Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 226.8 Suspended Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 # Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 # Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 # Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 # PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed Fac Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned PvtLtd Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 71 Reaffirmed Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.6 Reaffirmed Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.3 Reaffirmed SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing Agents CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunrise Marketing Agents TL CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Super Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 64 Upgraded from CRISIL B Super Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Suresh Productions Entertainment Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 300 Reassigned Vasu Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasu Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Vasu Trading Co. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed Vishal Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 150 Reassigned Credit* *includes sublimit of Rs.85 million of packing credit facility and Rs.40 million of Gold Loan facility Vishal Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reassigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)