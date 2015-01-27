Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Aniket Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 69.9 Assigned Aniket Marketing LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 493050 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Negotiation High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed IAC International Automotive India PvtLOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Ltd Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from Ltd Discounting CRISIL A2 K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A2 K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A2 K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 380 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A2 *includes sublimit of Rs.175 Million of PCFC Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Risk Limits M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 190 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed MY Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed MY Home Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed MY Home Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Paramjeet Saini & Co. BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2900 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG* CRISIL A4+ 3130 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdProposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 770 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 46.7 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Enhanced from Rs.500 Million Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 608 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Securities India STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Securities India BG CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 6.1 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 2.9 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Aniket Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 0.1 Assigned Ashutosh Flour Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA(SO) 400* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit and issuance of guarantees Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Building Blocks Projects India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.8 million. Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Assigned Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Assigned #Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.100 million. Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.3 Assigned Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 61.7 Assigned Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110.5 Assigned High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IAC International Automotive India PvtRupee TL CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Assigned Ltd IAC International Automotive India PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Jayanth Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Jayanth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Jayanth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India CC CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+ K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India TL CRISIL A- 35 Assigned Ltd Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Assigned Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmanbhai Construction (India) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports CC CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 58 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 36.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd TL CRISIL A- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahavir Cottex TL CRISIL B 15.2 Assigned Mahavir Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mahavir Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mandeep International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1020 Assigned Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Assigned Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150.8 Assigned Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL BB 131.1 Assigned Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Natural Organic Farm CC CRISIL B 92.5 Assigned Natural Organic Farm TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned New World Realty LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.9 Reaffirmed P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B- P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Paramjeet Saini & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 44 Assigned Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Assigned Credit Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+; Withdrawn Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bonds CRISIL A 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 118 Assigned Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 547.7 Reaffirmed Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Loan Fac Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL D 452.3 Reaffirmed Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3031.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 3260.1 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB 234.8 Assigned Standard Chartered Securities India LtCC CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Withdrawal Standard Chartered Securities India LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 0.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1014.7 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.2 Assigned Loan Fac The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 735.7 Assigned Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)