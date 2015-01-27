Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Aniket Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 69.9 Assigned
Aniket Marketing LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 493050 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed
Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
IAC International Automotive India PvtLOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Ltd
Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from
Ltd Discounting CRISIL A2
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A2
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A2
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 380 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A2
*includes sublimit of Rs.175 Million of PCFC
Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed
Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed
M.L.Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 190 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A2
M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 380 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
MY Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
MY Home Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
MY Home Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Paramjeet Saini & Co. BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2900 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG* CRISIL A4+ 3130 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdProposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 770 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 46.7 Reaffirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Enhanced from
Rs.500 Million
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 608 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Securities India STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Securities India BG CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26.1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 6.1 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 2.9 Reaffirmed
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aniket Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 0.1 Assigned
Ashutosh Flour Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA(SO) 400* Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
*Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit and issuance of guarantees
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Fac
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Building Blocks Projects India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
*Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.8 million.
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Assigned
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Assigned
#Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting
sub-limit of Rs.100 million.
Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.3 Assigned
Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 61.7 Assigned
Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed
Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110.5 Assigned
High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IAC International Automotive India PvtRupee TL CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Assigned
Ltd
IAC International Automotive India PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Ltd
Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Jayanth Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Jayanth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Jayanth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India CC CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB+
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.5 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India TL CRISIL A- 35 Assigned
Ltd
Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed
Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Assigned
Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmanbhai Construction (India) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
M.L.Exports CC CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 58 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 36.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd TL CRISIL A- 69.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Mahavir Cottex TL CRISIL B 15.2 Assigned
Mahavir Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Mahavir Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mandeep International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1020 Assigned
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Assigned
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150.8 Assigned
Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL BB 131.1 Assigned
Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Natural Organic Farm CC CRISIL B 92.5 Assigned
Natural Organic Farm TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
New World Realty LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.9 Reaffirmed
P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Paramjeet Saini & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed
Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned
Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 44 Assigned
Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Credit
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+; Withdrawn
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 10000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bonds CRISIL A 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed
Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 118 Assigned
Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 547.7 Reaffirmed
Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL D 452.3 Reaffirmed
Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3031.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 3260.1 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB 234.8 Assigned
Standard Chartered Securities India LtCC CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Withdrawal
Standard Chartered Securities India LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 0.2 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1014.7 Reaffirmed
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 735.7 Assigned
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
