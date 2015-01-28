Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed A S P Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed A S P Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned AIA Engineering Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit (of Rs.200 Million) of the total limit Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 - Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 - Forward Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64 - BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 110* Suspended Discounting * Includes sub-limit of Rs.9.00 Cr for Packing Credit Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit Ghai Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Gilpin Tours and Travel Management Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Global Steel Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Global Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 ML Agro Products Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A2+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ML Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ML Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 *includes sublimit of Rs.50 million of PCFC Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 388.3 - Nisan Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.5 - Loan Fac P.T. Sreenivasan BG CRISIL A4 33 Assigned Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Discounting Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 225 Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Raju Construction Co. and Shelters Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Skymax Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Co. Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Co. Turtle Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Turtle Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd Bk Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD FA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45.6 Reaffirmed A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A S P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed A S P Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A S P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned AIA Engineering Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and letter of credit. ASA Portfolio Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Batukbhai Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 152.5 - *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of letter of credit Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 99.3 - Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 - Loan Fac BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB- Champion Group of Company CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Champion Group of Company WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 381 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 270 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 2155 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 2065 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 364.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20560 Reaffirmed Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ghai Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Ghai Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Gilpin Tours and Travel Management TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Global Steel Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Global Steel Company LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Funding Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Issue L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd Corporate Credit CRISIL AAA - Withdrawn Rating Lancer Laser Tech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M N Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed M/s R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s R.K. Behuria Export Packing CRISIL D 95 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ML Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ ML Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL A- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 - Loan Fac Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 10.2 - OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed P.T. Sreenivasan TL CRISIL B 3 Assigned P.T. Sreenivasan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Loan Fac P.T. Sreenivasan CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Radha Madhav Developers TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Raju Construction Co. and Shelters Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust rm Loan CRISIL D 195 Assigned Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 285 Reaffirmed Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned SHREE GOVARDHAN COTGIN Pvt Ltd ash Credit CRISIL B+ 475 Reaffirmed SHREE GOVARDHAN COTGIN Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Skymax Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 29.8 Assigned Skymax Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.2 Assigned Loan Fac Skymax Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Co. Sun Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Transline Air Cargo Services Pvt.Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned *includes sublimit of pre-shipment credit and post-shipment credit of Rs.100 million Turtle Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended Turtle Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Turtle Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 261 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 