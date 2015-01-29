Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 32 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Automark Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Chandra Shipping & Trading Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Excell Autovista Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2930 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange India Ltd and Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3487.5 Reaffirmed Lyka BDR Inernational Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 134 Assigned Purchase Lyka BDR Inernational Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 66 Assigned Loan Fac Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 57.5 Assigned Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.32 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Metenere Ltd Buyer Credit Limit1CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed 1 Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG) Metenere Ltd Buyer Credit Limit2CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed 2 Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer Credit Limit2CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed 2 Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer Credit Limit3CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed 3 Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 100 million Metenere Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd LOC15 CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed 15 Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metenere Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Packing Credit16 16 Fully interchangeable with PCFC Metenere Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Reaffirmed Credit Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Associates Pvt Ltd Raipur Power and Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 2.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raipur Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 247.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Richa International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 100 million Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 760 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned The Kalgidhar Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Titan Co. Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Titan Co. Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Titan Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veritas India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1120 Reaffirmed Victorian Label Company BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62 Reaffirmed Alankit Assignments Ltd BG CRISIL D 224.4 Suspended Alankit Assignments Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 540 Suspended Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 350 Suspended Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 150 Suspended Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 630 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Credit Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 452.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 148 Reaffirmed AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automark Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 101.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed Chandra Shipping & Trading Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Chandra Shipping & Trading Services CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1750 Downgraded Loan Fac* from CRISIL *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A- 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 1450 Downgraded from CRISIL A Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Excell Autovista Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 425 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 328.1 Reaffirmed Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL AA USD Reaffirmed 53.815! ! Equivalent to Rs.2,930 Million Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with fund based facilities like Buyer's credit; short term loan and forward contract facility and non-fund based facilities like bank guarantees, and letter of credit Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ USD Reaffirmed 5.44& & Equivalent to Rs.296.2 Million *Guaranteed by Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited. ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 714 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A- 66 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange India Ltd and Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5079.7 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL), packing credit & bill discounting limits (export & local) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2877.6 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.9 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2200 Assigned Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxme Saai Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38.6 Assigned Laxme Saai Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 86.4 Assigned Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 775 Assigned Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Assigned Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Credit Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 139.99 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 40.82 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Debentures Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Metenere Ltd CC4 CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed 4 Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and Post shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC). Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) to the extent of Rs. 380 million Metenere Ltd CC5 CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed 5 Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 150 million Metenere Ltd CC6 CRISIL BBB+ 2470 Reaffirmed 6 Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC7 CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed 7 Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, Buyers credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs. 300 million. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 50 million Metenere Ltd CC8 CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed 8 Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, and BC Metenere Ltd CC9 CRISIL BBB+ 2200 Reaffirmed 9 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 660 million Metenere Ltd CC10 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed 10 Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC. Interchangeable with BC, LC and BG to the extent of Rs.250 million. Metenere Ltd CC11 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed 11 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs. 350 million. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs. 600 million Metenere Ltd CC12 CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed 12 Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of Rs.600 million. Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd CC13 CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed 13 Fully interchangeable with WCDL and interchangeable with LC and BG to the extent of Rs. 150 million Metenere Ltd CC14 CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed 14 Fully interchangeable with WCDL Metenere Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2790 Reaffirmed Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB 33.5 Reassigned Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 80.4 Reassigned Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 87.1 Reassigned Credit Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Mutkiri Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Raipur Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 975 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raipur Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 875 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Assigned Loan Fac Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Richa International Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rishabh Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 24.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 5.6 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with WCDL up to Rs 100 million Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions CC CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sidhivinayak Builthome Specialties PvtTL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Ltd Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Discounting Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 92.6 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 3290 Reaffirmed Sri Chowdeshwari Properties Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned The Kalgidhar Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 136.5 Assigned The Nadar Press Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned The Nadar Press Ltd CC CRISIL B- 16 Assigned The Nadar Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Titan Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit, and MIBOR loan Titan Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed Titan Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Titan Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Trisul Foods Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 106.5 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Veritas India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs.120 million and letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 million Veritas India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Victorian Label Company TL CRISIL B+ 40.5 Assigned Victorian Label Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Victorian Label Company CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 