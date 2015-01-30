Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Aquanomics Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd BG1 CRISIL A4+ 4017.8 Suspended 1: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.2460 million, with buyers credit to the extent of Rs10 million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.406.8 Million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit2CRISIL A4+ 117.2 Suspended 2: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.74.0 million, B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Service B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Fac B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Discounting B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 175 Suspended Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Commtrade Metals Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 67 Assigned Cube Construction Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ D K Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Intellect Design Arena Ltd Short - Term NCD CRISIL A2 1800 Assigned Programme Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Magppie International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LOC#@ CRISIL A3+ 7850 Reaffirmed Ltd # Interchangeable with buyers credit @ Bank guarantee is a sub-limit of letter of credit Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 636.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Risk Limits Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 245 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of LC Rs.50.00 Million Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 9 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 123 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 32.1 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.1 Assigned Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed The Kalgidhar Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 480 Assigned Tirupati Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Tirupati Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 118.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Foreign letter of credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Aquanomics Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd CC3 CRISIL BB 730 Suspended 3: Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.250 million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.200 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd TL4 CRISIL BB 1000 Suspended 4: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.150.0 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan5 CRISIL BB 1250 Suspended 5: Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.200.0 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 450 Suspended Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 215 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Calico Trends Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Calico Trends Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calico Trends Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd. Open CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Commtrade Metals TL CRISIL B 63 Assigned Commtrade Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Commtrade Metals CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Cube Construction Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cube Construction Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cube Construction Engineering Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB D K Ceramic TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned D K Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac D K Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana TL CRISIL B 28.8 Assigned DIL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 445 Reaffirmed DIL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electrokings Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Electrokings Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik TL CRISIL D 188.7 Reaffirmed Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned LavanyaaS Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B LavanyaaS Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B LavanyaaS Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130.7 Reaffirmed Magppie International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers CC^ CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyers credit, and working capital demand loan Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers TL CRISIL BBB 1828.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Medi Pharma Drug House CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL B 50 Suspended ^BG convertible to CC to the extent of Rs.50.00 Million Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 5 Suspended Fac Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Sigma Corru Box Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 48.1 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 246.6 Assigned Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BBB- 111.2 Assigned Based Bk Limits Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Assigned Sowmiya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BBB- 24.2 Assigned Based Bk Limits Sri Durgamalleswari Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Society Loan Fac Sri Durgamalleswari Educational CC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Society Sri Durgamalleswari Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Assigned Society Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- The Kalgidhar Trust TL CRISIL BBB 118.2 Assigned Tirupati Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed U.S. Impex CC CRISIL B 87.5 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)