Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30 & 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alutop LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Loan Fac Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Foreign Currency Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsBG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Care Office Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Cochin Veneers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt STD CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Dev and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Suspended *BG limit of Rs.2.5 Million within sanctioned LC limit Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Negotiation Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Risk Limits Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 225 Suspended Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 26.5 Suspended G.K. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Discounting G.K. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Suspended GIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Grimus Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Grimus Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 140 Suspended Credit Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Assigned H. P. Zala BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed India Cartons LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Industrial Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Industrial Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Jayesh Umakant Nehete BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned K. M. Mohammed Rasheed BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 52.1 Assigned Foreign Currency Kumar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed M/s. Tonmoy Gohain BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended M/s. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 26.9 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Foreign Currency Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 53 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed NGRT Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Omega Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL A4 13 Assigned *Fully convertible to Foreign Letter of Credit (FLC). Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Patwari Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Patwari Electricals BG CRISIL A4 232 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspension revoked Prontos Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned under LOC R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 670 Assigned R.K. Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Safex Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 128.1 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Saraf Dyechem Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Saraf Dyechem Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8266.6 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Forward Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 410 Reaffirmed S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Guru Foils LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Silver Sea Food Export Packing CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Credit Silver Sea Food Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Reaffirmed Forward Silver Sea Food Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunil Trade Links BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Surya Vijay Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Tehri Iron and Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed TNR Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Vishal Tools and Forgings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Purchase* *Both facilities are fully interchangeable & Limit can be utilized maximum of Rs.60.0 Million Vishal Tools and Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Foreign Currency* *Both facilities are fully interchangeable & Limit can be utilized maximum of Rs.60.0 Million Xindia Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Xindia Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 145 Suspended Aggarwal Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Suspended Loan Fac Aggarwal Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Aggarwal Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Suspended Alutop CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Alutop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amalorpavam Educational Welfare SocietTL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150* Assigned * Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.100 million Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Batanagar Education and Research TrustTL CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsCC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Borse Brothers Engineers & ContractorsTL CRISIL B 93.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd BSK Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Care Office Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Care Office Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 1370 Assigned Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11.5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 Reaffirmed Cochin Veneers CC CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Cochin Veneers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10.6 Reaffirmed Cochin Veneers Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.4 Reaffirmed Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under BASEL II) Dena Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA Reaffirmed Bonds (Under BASEL II) Dena Bank Additional Tier I CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned Bonds (Under BASEL III) Dena Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 14560 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under BASEL II) Dev and Associates CC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Dev and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Loan Fac Earth Stone Global Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Earth Stone Global CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Earth Stone Global Export Packing CRISIL B+ 102.5* Assigned Credit * Interchangeable both ways - Rs.3.75 million Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Evershine Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Evershine Moulders Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Suspended Credit Evershine Moulders Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Suspended Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Feedpro Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Feedpro Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Suspended GIC Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Suspended GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51.3 Suspended Loan Fac GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.7 Suspended Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.5 Reaffirmed Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 456 Reaffirmed Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1550.6 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 170 Assigned Loan Fac Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Assigned Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 50 Assigned Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 2330 Assigned H. P. Zala CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes sublimit of cash credit for Rs.80 million and Bank guarantee for Rs.12.5 million Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D India Cartons CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned India Techs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 38 Suspended India Techs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 152 Suspended Industrial Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended J G Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Jayesh Umakant Nehete CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. TL CRISIL B+ 71 Assigned Ltd. JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ltd. JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac JP Morgan Asset Management India Pvt JPMorgan India ST CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on Ltd Income Fund Notice of Withdrawal JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Assigned K. M. Mohammed Rasheed Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned K. M. Mohammed Rasheed CC CRISIL B+ 55.5 Assigned K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kamaraj College of Engineering and CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Technology Managing Board Kamaraj College of Engineering and Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Technology Managing Board Krugo Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kumar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Kumaran Aagro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Assigned Kumaran Aagro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kumaran Aagro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 650 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD to 37.25 CRISIL AAA 37250 Reaffirmed Billion Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital indexed NCD M/s. Tonmoy Gohain CC CRISIL C 15 Suspended M/s. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 15 Suspended M/s. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed TL CRISIL C 200 Suspended Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Malar Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Manjushri Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 85 Suspended MCP Industrial Complex LT Loan CRISIL D 67 Suspended MCP Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 175.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Modern Education Society TL CRISIL B- 110 Assigned N.S.P. Tex Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned N.S.P. Tex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned N.S.P. Tex Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Credit Naj Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78.5 Assigned Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 106 Reaffirmed NGRT Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Loan Fac NGRT Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned NGRT Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Noble Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Noble Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Noble Educational Trust Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Noble Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 35.8 Assigned Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.2 Assigned Loan Fac Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Omega Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 155.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Reaffirmed Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.3 Assigned Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.7 Assigned Loan Fac Patwari Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Patwari Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Pisces Exim India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Platinum Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 407.4 Assigned Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Loan Fac Platinum Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Assigned Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 492.6 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Prabhat Saw Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Prasad Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 97.5 Assigned Prasad Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspension revoked Prime Steel Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Prontos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Prontos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Puja Industries CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Puja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Puja Industries TL CRISIL B 11.6 Assigned R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15.2 Suspended R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned R.K. Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 41 Suspended R.K. Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24 Suspended Loan Fac Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Relyon Packs CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Relyon Packs TL CRISIL B- 19.8 Assigned S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Safex Chemicals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Assigned Safex Chemicals India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Safex Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Safex Chemicals India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.1 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35.1 Assigned Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sardar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 167 Assigned Ltd Satyawati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Satyawati Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 578.6 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 77.4 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based limits Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 146.8 Suspended Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 103.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 450 Suspended Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Guru Foils Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Raj Guru Foils CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL D 88 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 417.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Somatheeram Research Institute and LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 60.5 Assigned Ayurveda Hospital Pvt Ltd Sri Bhavani Wire Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Bhavani Wire Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sunil Trade Links CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Surya Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Tarak Textiles CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Tarak Textiles LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Tehri Iron and Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TNR Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL C 160 Assigned Uttrayan Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Suspension Loan Fac revoked V M Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Vedant Hospital BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended Vedant Hospital LOC CRISIL D 43 Suspended Vedant Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Vedant Hospital TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Vishwas Bawa Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Suspended Vishwas Bawa Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Xindia Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 462 Reaffirmed Xindia Steels Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 158 Reaffirmed Xindia Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Xindia Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180* Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 