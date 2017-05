Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aston Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 @ Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ ION Exchange India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2930 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange and Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd J. L. Morison India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 166 Reaffirmed Kalp Diamonds Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 4.5 Assigned Forward Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Assigned Mount Everest Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Withdrawal Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1965.1 Reaffirmed @Short term limit & PCFC limit are interchangeable. Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed #Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 $ Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 @ Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Pulses CC CRISIL B 117.5 Assigned Ambika Pulses Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aston Ceramic TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Aston Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Aston Ceramic CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Chandra Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Withdrawal Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 104.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1750 @ Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ilasakaa Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 714 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A- 66 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange and Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd J. L. Morison India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J. L. Morison India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 279.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kalp Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalp Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit Kam - Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 107.5 Reaffirmed Kam - Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Kam - Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Kam - Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 342.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 96.5 Reaffirmed Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Maan Aluminium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Credit Maan Aluminium Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Mount Everest Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Mount Everest Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mount Everest Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 139.8 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Withdrawn Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed # Earlier rated as Subordinate bond NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1190 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 134.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 46 Withdrawal Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Withdrawal Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 65 Withdrawal Credit Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Withdrawal Loan Fac P P Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1238 Reaffirmed * Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 117.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1434.1 Assigned Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1025.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 127.6 Assigned Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 158.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed T.B. Jewellery CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 134 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 $ Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA 8500 @ @ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 966 @ Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 38534 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 @ Varsha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Yatri Vihar Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 125 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)