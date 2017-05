Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech LOC* CRISIL A4+ 87 Reaffirmed * Includes bank guarantee limit of Rs 5.0 million Astha Associate Engineering & ContractBG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed B. K. Sales Corporation Non - FBL CRISIL A3+ 1850 Assigned Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue - Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3400 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Five - Star Business Credits Ltd CP CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Purchase Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Limit Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Includes Sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs. 50 Million HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Iraki Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed J. B. Cotton Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1257.5 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3620 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sesa Resources Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned T. A. Abdul Rahiman BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tarun Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10690 Withdrawal XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 39 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.50 million ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 510.3 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 189.7 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Biotech TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Astha Associate Engineering & ContractCC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Auto Ignition Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Auto Ignition Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Auto Ignition Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue B. K. Sales Corporation FB Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Birla Academy of Art and Culture TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Blue - Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed ^ Loan from parent company (Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SPA) Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Deutsche Asset Management India Pvt DWS Cash CRISIL Aamfs - Withdrawal Ltd Opportunities Fund Deutsche Mutual Fund's DWS Medium Term CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Income Fund Five - Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Five - Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Five - Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Five - Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 595 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 96 Reaffirmed G.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed #Includes Sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs. 50 Million Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2330 Reaffirmed HAQ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 587.5 Reaffirmed Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Kamal Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 221 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL C Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL C Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 351 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 31.2 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 710 Assigned Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 922.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ramdev Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Ramdev Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 28.5 Assigned Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 16.09 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 63.9 Assigned Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Assigned Loan Fac T. A. Abdul Rahiman CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Tarun Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Tarun Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1880 Withdrawal * Interchangeable with packing credit. Walchandnagar Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 450 Withdrawal XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.