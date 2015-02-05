Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 67 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.17 million
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned
Binanda Kalita BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 577 Reaffirmed
Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Credit
Electro Copper and Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL D 265 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.3 Reaffirmed
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.6 Assigned
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.9 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Discounting
MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Series I
MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 380 Reaffirmed
Series II
MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 210 Reaffirmed
Series III
MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Series IV
MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Series V
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed
P. Ashokkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Pan International Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Pan International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
$ includes sublimit of Rs 40 million of buyers credit
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 540 Reaffirmed
Discounting##
##includes sublimit of Rs.20 Million of LC Bill Discounting (Pending Confirmation)
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
** Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A2 96.5 Reaffirmed
# Specific overdraft facility
Plasto Manufacturing Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed
Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
* Rs 30 million buyers credit as a sublimit of letter of credit
Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 157 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 393 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A4
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 335.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Vitrag Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
* Has sub-limit of Rs.100 million for bank guarantee
Binanda Kalita CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Credit&
&Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 333 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with FCNR
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB 236 Reaffirmed
%Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with EPC/WCDL
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementCC CRISIL BBB- 85 Upgraded from
India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 723.8 Upgraded from
India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementTL CRISIL BBB- 1325.8 Upgraded from
India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB
Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed
Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 173.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Electro Copper and Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company
Electro Copper and Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company
Electro Copper and Alloys TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Assigned
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
#Includes sub limit of Rs.25 Million of Cash Credit
Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Purchase
Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Incom Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed
Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
K K P Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 134.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 100.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 143 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed
# Earlier rated as Subordinate bond
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Bond
N.N.Saha and Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd TL* CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed
* Including Rs.500 million interchangeable with letter of credit
National Fertilizers Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Debenture
National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1176 Reaffirmed
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
^ includes sublimit of Rs 20 million of bank guarantee (other business)
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
* includes sub limit of Rs 50 million of working capital demand loan; to meet the peak
requirement,
CC limits will be temporarily enhanced once in a month by Rs 80 million for 3 days and twice
in a month by Rs 30 million. After 3 days the CC limits will be reinstated to Rs 120 million
Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Plasto Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Plasto Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with LC limit of Rs. 20 million, packing credit limit of Rs. 10 million and
Foreign Bill Discounting limit of Rs. 10 million.
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RDC Motor Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
RDC Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
RDC Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Sai Rydam Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 225.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
** includes a sub-limit of Rs.80 Million export packing credit
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.6 Reaffirmed
Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Reaffirmed
Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Sidhivinayak Builthome Specialties PvtTL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SMPC Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42 Reaffirmed
Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned
Debenture Issue
Venketeswar Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Venketeswar Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 54.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Vitrag Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Vitrag Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 1193 Reaffirmed
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 417.7 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)