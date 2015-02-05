Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 67 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.17 million Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned Binanda Kalita BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 577 Reaffirmed Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit Electro Copper and Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Incom Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL D 265 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.3 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.6 Assigned KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.9 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Series I MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 380 Reaffirmed Series II MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 210 Reaffirmed Series III MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Series IV MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Series V Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Programme Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed P. Ashokkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed under LOC Pan International Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Credit Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pan International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed $ includes sublimit of Rs 40 million of buyers credit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 540 Reaffirmed Discounting## ##includes sublimit of Rs.20 Million of LC Bill Discounting (Pending Confirmation) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed ** Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A2 96.5 Reaffirmed # Specific overdraft facility Plasto Manufacturing Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned * Rs 30 million buyers credit as a sublimit of letter of credit Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 157 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 393 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 335.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Has sub-limit of Rs.100 million for bank guarantee Binanda Kalita CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Credit& &Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 333 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with FCNR Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB 236 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with FCNR/PCFC/PSFC/EBD Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with EPC/WCDL Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementCC CRISIL BBB- 85 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 723.8 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementTL CRISIL BBB- 1325.8 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 173.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electro Copper and Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Electro Copper and Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Electro Copper and Alloys TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Assigned Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.2 Assigned Loan Fac Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.25 Million of Cash Credit Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Purchase Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Incom Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Incom Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB K K P Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 134.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 100.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB KKP Spinning Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 143 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed # Earlier rated as Subordinate bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond N.N.Saha and Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd TL* CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed * Including Rs.500 million interchangeable with letter of credit National Fertilizers Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Debenture National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1176 Reaffirmed Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed ^ includes sublimit of Rs 20 million of bank guarantee (other business) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs 50 million of working capital demand loan; to meet the peak requirement, CC limits will be temporarily enhanced once in a month by Rs 80 million for 3 days and twice in a month by Rs 30 million. After 3 days the CC limits will be reinstated to Rs 120 million Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plasto Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Plasto Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with LC limit of Rs. 20 million, packing credit limit of Rs. 10 million and Foreign Bill Discounting limit of Rs. 10 million. Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RDC Motor Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned RDC Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned RDC Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Sai Rydam Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5000 Assigned Loan Fac Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 225.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed ** includes a sub-limit of Rs.80 Million export packing credit Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.6 Reaffirmed Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Reaffirmed Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sidhivinayak Builthome Specialties PvtTL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd SMPC Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42 Reaffirmed Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Debentures Toyota Financial Services India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Debenture Issue Venketeswar Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Venketeswar Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 54.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 1193 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 417.7 Reaffirmed 