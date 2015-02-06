Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Withdrawal Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Austin Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Avtar Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 2950 Assigned @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Krepton India Granites Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Krepton India Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 372 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3+ Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65000 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL D R.K. Electric Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 140 upgraded from CRISIL A2 S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subhkaran and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 340 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Vikas Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 34 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 599 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 246 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1650 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL A+ 420.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 814.1 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Gold Card Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avtar Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Avtar Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ltd Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55.1 Reaffirmed Dehradun Premier Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.7 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 351.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.4 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 158.9 Reaffirmed East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.2 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL AA- 2050 Assigned ^Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities up to Rs.500 million Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4300 Assigned *Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits upto Rs.3300 million and interchangeable with other fund based facilities up to Rs.2510 million Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1075 Assigned Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaipur National University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2453.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaipur National University TL CRISIL BBB- 616.4 Reaffirmed Kameswari Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Krepton India Granites Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Makalu Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 57.2 Reaffirmed Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 14.3 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd Advance Against - 1000 Upgraded from Retention Money CRISIL D NCC Ltd ST Loan - 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCC Ltd NCD - Withdrawn NCC Ltd CP - Withdrawn NCC Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCC Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL B+ Upgraded from Debentures CRISIL D Parshwanath Ginning and Oil IndustriesTL CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned Parshwanath Ginning and Oil IndustriesCC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Parshwanath Ginning and Oil IndustriesProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Assigned Loan Fac Power Link System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 68 Assigned R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Fac R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 193 Assigned Credit Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.2 Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 35.8 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Negative Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB/Negative Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Negative Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Trinity Sand & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Trinity Sand & Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Debentures Tube Investments of India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 1300 Withdrawal Debentures Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed Vikas Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned Vikas Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 392 Assigned Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)