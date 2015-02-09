Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Amber Electrotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.4 Assigned Anupam Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6150 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 16.25 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9.25 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 27500 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 45 Reassigned **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 53 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 34 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 # *fully interchangeable with packing credit Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 325 # Fucon Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Purchase Gee Kay International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 # Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 # Ltd Industrial and Commercial Bank of CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed China Ltd Labdhi International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Labdhi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Assigned NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 602.5 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NELCO Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rampa Autos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned S. Rajiv and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Forward Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed *Including sub-limit of Rs.100 million for letter of credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd Broker Grading BQ 1 - Assigned Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 91.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Swati Enterprises - Nashik LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Swati Enterprises - Nashik BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 380^^^ Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans, Rs.480 million for import letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450@@@ Reaffirmed @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 560@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with stand-by letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80& Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620$$ Reaffirmed $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyers credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Pvt LtdInland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 15 Assigned Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ujin Pharmachem Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd FD Programme FA+ - Downgraded from FAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AEZ Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Electrotech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 83.6 Assigned Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Anupam Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anupam Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Credit Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 123462.5Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8887.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 73500 Reaffirmed Debentures Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed BF Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A- BF Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1780 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 0.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Debentures Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Castwel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 649 Reaffirmed Famy Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 125 # *fully interchangeable with packing credit Famy Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 # **fully interchangeable with packing credit and LC and BG Famy Care Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 350 # $fully interchangeable with packing credit of which Rs.150 million is interchangeable with LC/BG Fucon Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 116 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hap Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 # Ltd Jay Mahakali Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jay Mahakali Industries Cash TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned K.P. Chacko Gold Centre & Kids Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Miditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Miditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nap Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nap Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.6 Assigned Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 139.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.912 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Reaffirmed Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned S. Rajiv and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Credit S. Rajiv and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Shri Durga Loha Bhandar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Sub-limit of Rs.100.0 million from letter of credit. Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 41.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swati Enterprises - Nashik CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC# CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank facilities. Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 340## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyers credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 575^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650# Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 215* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 375$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyers credit Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3260 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 645** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ved Foundation CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 488.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 