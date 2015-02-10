Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1+ 131 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with pre export advance & export bill purchase Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million , import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 30.0 million. Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed DM Education and Research Foundation BG CRISIL A4 77.2 Reaffirmed DM Education and Research Foundation LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Withdrawal Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5130 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 420 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 1700 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Navbharat Nirman Company BG CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Niladree Build - Tech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Tubeknit Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Transformers and Switchgears BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Fac Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero FinCorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.8 Reaffirmed Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandra Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Withdrawal Chopra Hotel & Resorts TL CRISIL B- 125 Assigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B DM Education and Research Foundation CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DM Education and Research Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B 1402.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Withdrawal Loan Fac Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1070 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 3800 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Navbharat Nirman Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Navbharat Nirman Company CC CRISIL B 25.8 Assigned New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 104.2 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Niladree Build - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Niladree Build - Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 162 Reaffirmed Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 51.2 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. Praful and Company Agency (India) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed R. M. Metals CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sanjay Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanjay Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saral Motors Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Saral Motors CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Saral Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Saral Motors Proposed Fund - CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 59 Reaffirmed Factory Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Reaffirmed Factory Loan Fac Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt BG CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt CC CRISIL D 65.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt TL CRISIL D 42.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R Rice CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R Rice Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 58 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 540 Reaffirmed Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 19.6 Reaffirmed Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95* Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs.62.5 Million of Overdraft against Book debts Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB- 65^ Reaffirmed ^includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.7 Million Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 72.8 Reaffirmed Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL C 115 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B- Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 103.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL C 245 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Tubeknit Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 225 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reassigned Vishal Transformers and Switchgears CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 392 Reaffirmed Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 44.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 62.8 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)