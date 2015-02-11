Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Apt Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Apt Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Apt Packaging Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 20 Assigned #interchangeable with Buyers Credit Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Consignment Sales Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Charly Fisheries Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Charly Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Negotiation Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 66 Suspended Everest Metals Fze Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac GM Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 33 Reaffirmed Irle Kay Jay Rolls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Jalan Traders Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.9 Suspended Credit KG Information System Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Programme M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3280 Suspended Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1110 Suspended Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 190 Suspended Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended MKU Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 228 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MKU Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 89.6 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Credit Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Suspended Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Loan Fac Selmec Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4 63 Assigned Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.2 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Vaghasiya Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vaghasiya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vinayagar Promoters and Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vishwakala Printers BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Vishwakala Printers LOC CRISIL A4 34.8 Suspended Windorz India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Windorz India Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 20 Suspended Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Suspended ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 250 Suspended Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Apt Packaging Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apt Packaging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 82.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Credit Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned *includes Rs.25 Million of Packing Credit Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 284.1 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Tier - II Bond CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Issue Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 21200 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Suspended Loan Fac Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 237.7 Reassigned Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Reassigned Charly Fisheries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Charly Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Suspended Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 28.5 Suspended Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.5 Suspended Loan Fac Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Suspended Loan Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Suspended Everest Metals Fze Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 708 Suspended Everest Metals Fze Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 492 Suspended Loan Fac Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.5 Suspended Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL D 15 Suspended Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended G.G. Steels CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 234.6 Suspended Loan Fac Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2285.4 Suspended Ghaziabad Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended Ghaziabad Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.3 Suspended Loan Fac Ghaziabad Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Suspended GM Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned GM Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Loan Fac GM Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 350 Suspended HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Image Infotainment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Image Infotainment Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Image Infotainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Image Infotainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac InfoStretch Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Suspended Loan Fac Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 194 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 49 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Irle Kay Jay Rolls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Jalan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended K G Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended K G Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Suspended K G Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B- 74.5 Reaffirmed KBJ Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended Loan Fac KBJ Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended KG Information System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed KG Information System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Debentures Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Debentures Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP - 750 Reaffirmed Protected Market - MLD AAAr Linked Debentures L&T - MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed L&T - MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) L&T - MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A+ 11000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyers credit and PCFC to an extent of Rs.1.5 Billion L&T - MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laggar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Suspended Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Mahadeva Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Suspended Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 82 Suspended Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 28 Suspended Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 329 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Miracle Cables India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.4 Suspended MKU Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 255 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MKU Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MKU Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MKU Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 153.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ MKU Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 114.2 Assigned Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 130.8 Assigned MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 61 Suspended MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.7 Suspended New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Suspended New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL B 18.4 Reaffirmed Purchase Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB P L Raju Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Pallavan Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Suspended Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Suspended Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned Loan Fac PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 93.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 151.5 Reaffirmed Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL BBB 209.8 Reaffirmed Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38 Upgraded from CRISIL D Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A 180 Revised from CRISIL AA(SO) # Interchangeable among short-term loan up to Rs.60 million, pre-export advances up to Rs.80 million, letter of credit, invoice financing, bills acceptances, Issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit, and cheque purchases Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac## CRISIL A 170 Revised from CRISIL AA(SO) ## Interchangeable among short-term loan up to Rs.170 million, letters of credit, and bank guarantees Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Samriddhi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103 Suspended Loan Fac Samriddhi Educational Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Fac Samriddhi Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Sanpro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sasoondock Matsyodhyog Sahakari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Suspended Society Ltd Loan Fac Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Selmec Engineering Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Selmec Engineering Construction CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 101.2 Reaffirmed Shreyans Creation Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Hospital Trust (Regd.) from CRISIL BB- Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.4 Downgraded Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL D 174.6 Downgraded Hospital Trust (Regd.) from CRISIL BB- Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Suspended Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Titan Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Titan Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Loan Fac Unichem Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Unnao Distilleries and Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.7 Suspended Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.9 Suspended Loan Fac Vatsa International LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vinayagar Promoters and Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Vinayagar Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Vishwakala Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Vishwakala Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vision Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Vision Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Vision Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Suspended Windorz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 17.5 Suspended Windorz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 50 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105.5 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 434.5 Suspended Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 24.4 Suspended ZCL Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 