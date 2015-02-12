Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwath Inc. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Negotiation Ashwath Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 300 Assigned Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Credit Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed General Security and Information BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3 300 Withdrawal ^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/ foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with short term loan of Rs.100 million Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Hariram Packaging and Polymers BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jyoti Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K K Polycolor Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed L - Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1630 Assigned Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed New Era Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended New Era Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Suspended New Era Traders Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Suspended New Era Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed $ Buyer Credit of Rs.250 million - it contains sub-limit of Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs.156.7 million Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1765 Assigned Ray Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Ray Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Ray Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Saxena Marine - Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 552.5 Reaffirmed Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 126 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6400 Suspended Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwath Inc. LT Loan CRISIL BB 32.9 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.9 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 7.7 Assigned Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 820 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned Ltd Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 35.4 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Suspended Loan Fac Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35.2 Suspended Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Withdrawal Loan Fac Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Withdrawal Geeta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed General Security and Information CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- # Fully Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with Rs. 30 million of letter of credit and bank guarantee H. M. Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned H. M. Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned H. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned H. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hariram Packaging and Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging and Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himalay Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Assigned Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Jyoti Construction CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K Polycolor Asia Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K K Polycolor Asia Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 76.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kumar Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended L - Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 16.5 Assigned Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Assigned M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Cotton CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Assigned Maher Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Maher Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 8.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 495 Assigned Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed New Era Traders CC Cash Credit 17# Suspended # 100% interchangeability with Buyers credit limit and Foreign letter of credit New Era Traders CC CRISIL BB- 42.5* Suspended * 100% interchangeability with Buyers credit limit, letter of credit, working capital demand loan and Bank Guarantee New Era Traders WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed # Buyer Credit Limit of Rs.46 million - 100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit. NTL Electronics India Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed @ Cash Credit of Rs.250 million - 100 per cent interchange ability with WCDL. NTL Electronics India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 242 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 248.3 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 328 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit of Rs.328 million - contains sub-limit of working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs.150 million Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 205 Assigned Loan Fac Rahee Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 730 Assigned Ray Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL BBB (e - DFS) RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rungta Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Rungta Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Rungta Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sai Saburi Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Saxena Marine - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Saxena Marine - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saxena Marine - Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Seacom Marine College TL CRISIL D 434.8 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Snacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Shiv Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shiv Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4900 Assigned Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 1100 Assigned Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sudama Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 221 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tejora Technologies Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for packing credit limit Telu Ram Amar Chand & Company CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned Venkateshkrupa Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Suspended Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)