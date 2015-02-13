Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non - FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Construction Technique BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 12.5 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Payable CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed Short - CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both. Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 450 Assigned Ltd Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 2500* Assigned Ltd *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.100 million with Letter of Credit Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 2000@ Assigned Ltd @Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.350 million Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 200# Assigned Ltd #includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.100 million Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 100$ Assigned Ltd $Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 950 Assigned Ltd DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ltd International Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D International Trading Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D International Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 242 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Assigned Packing Credit Mittal International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 230 Assigned R. P. Industries Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd *Rs.130 Million sub-limit of buyers credit Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SKM Industries Export CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 Credit SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyers credit. Triway Container Freight Station Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed A. M. Mohammed Ali Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Agrocrops Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Agrocrops Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB *sub limit of Rs. 15 million for Letter of Credit Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Factory Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Factory Loan Fac Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Fund - Based Fac* CRISIL AA- 255.8 Reaffirmed * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd TL CRISIL C 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Brawn Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 93 Assigned Construction Technique Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Construction Technique CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3870.7 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Creative Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Creative Labels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Deluxe Cold Storage and Food CC CRISIL A- 700 Assigned Processors Ltd Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Processors Ltd Loan Fac Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 2 Assigned Ltd %Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 800 Assigned Ltd Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 100^ Assigned Ltd ^Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 66 Reaffirmed Fac Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed against term deposits Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed ## Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.80 million Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 180.4 Reaffirmed Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Ltd IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed Rating Imperial Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Imperial Hospital and Research Centre LT Loan CRISIL A- 850 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 330 Assigned International Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D International Trading Company TL CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 50.0 Million Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramelex Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Computers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed Ltd Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Shree Bankey Behari Food Processors CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 892.2 Reaffirmed SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Reaffirmed Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Assigned Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Ltd Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Uni Ads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Uni Ads Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Uni Ads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Vangili Feeds TL CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)