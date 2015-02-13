Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. M. Mohammed Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
ANR International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned
ANR International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 19 Assigned
Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non - FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
# Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable)
Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Construction Technique BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 12.5 Upgraded from
Negotiation CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
Payable CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed Short - CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac*
* As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either
used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both.
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 450 Assigned
Ltd
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 2500* Assigned
Ltd
*Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.100 million with Letter of Credit
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 2000@ Assigned
Ltd
@Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.350 million
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 200# Assigned
Ltd
#includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.100 million
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 100$ Assigned
Ltd
$Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 950 Assigned
Ltd
DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
International Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
International Trading Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
International Trading Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 242 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Credit
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Assigned
Packing Credit
Mittal International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 230 Assigned
R. P. Industries Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Rs.130 Million sub-limit of buyers credit
Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
SKM Industries Export CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
Post-Shipment CRISIL A4
Credit
SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyers credit.
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac*
* As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. M. Mohammed Ali CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
A. M. Mohammed Ali Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Agrocrops Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Agrocrops Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
ANR International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
*sub limit of Rs. 15 million for Letter of Credit
Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Factory
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Factory Loan Fac
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Fund - Based Fac* CRISIL AA- 255.8 Reaffirmed
* Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable)
Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhurji Super - tek Industries Ltd TL CRISIL C 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Brawn Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 93 Assigned
Construction Technique Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Construction Technique CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3870.7 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Creative Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Creative Labels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned
Deluxe Cold Storage and Food CC CRISIL A- 700 Assigned
Processors Ltd
Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Processors Ltd Loan Fac
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Dharanidara Spining Mlls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 2 Assigned
Ltd
%Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 800 Assigned
Ltd
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 100^ Assigned
Ltd
^Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
DVS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 66 Reaffirmed
Fac
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed
## Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.80 million
Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 180.4 Reaffirmed
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed
Rating
Imperial Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB+
Imperial Hospital and Research Centre LT Loan CRISIL A- 850 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB+
Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 330 Assigned
International Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
International Trading Company TL CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
*Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 50.0 Million
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 8 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned
Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramelex Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sai Computers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Computers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed
Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned
Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned
Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
Shree Bankey Behari Food Processors CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Assigned
Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 892.2 Reaffirmed
SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.5 Reaffirmed
Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Reaffirmed
Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Assigned
Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned
Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency,
post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, bill discounting,
letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit.
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Assigned
Ltd
Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Uni - Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Uni Ads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned
Uni Ads Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Uni Ads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VA Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
Vangili Feeds TL CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)