Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4910 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 105 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 125 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 G.S. Auto International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 7034.6 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 32242.2 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Forward Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2+ Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.82 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Orisons Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 105 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 790 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Withdrawal Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 4000 Withdrawal SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1 387 Reaffirmed Urbane Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 272.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Assigned Credit Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.1 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 79.8 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.2 Reaffirmed Bose Building Materials & Prefab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 97 Assigned Houses Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 347.8 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 272.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G.S. Auto International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 237.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 665.5 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 57.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Hitech Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Hitech Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Holoflex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43.5 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K S Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 800 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 167 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Lilamani Infra TL CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed M. P. Associates TL CRISIL B+ 620 Upgraded from CRISIL B- M/s. Vakratund Cold Storage & TL CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned Warehouse Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 14.3 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 134.99 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 45.32 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Debentures Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 92.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Mulchand Phulchand Krishi Udyog Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Navdeep Motors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Navdeep Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd CC CRISIL D 108.6 Reaffirmed Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 44.1 Reaffirmed OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Prabhat Industries TL CRISIL BB- 37.6 Assigned Prabhat Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Prabhat Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Assigned PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned R.S.V. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed R.S.V. Cotton Industries Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed R.S.V. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 28.3 Reaffirmed Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 430 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Fac Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185.7 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 16000 Withdrawal Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 940 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 543.7 Withdrawal Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Upgraded from CRISIL B Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Sri Ambika Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Ambika Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Ambika Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swastik Polymers Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 30000 Assigned Debentures Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 78000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10300 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 27920 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 7500 Assigned Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd. CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL A 95.7 Reaffirmed Urbane Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.5 Assigned Loan Fac Urbane Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned V. S. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed V. S. Cotton Industries Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 3.6 Reaffirmed V. S. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Vijay Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.