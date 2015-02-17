Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 @ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 @ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Grand Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Rice and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Limited K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printwell International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Southern Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdForeign CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdInland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 251 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 68 Upgraded from CRISIL D Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 2500 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1445 Assigned Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- @ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- @ 54.7 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BBB Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- @ 143.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- @ 410.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Discounting Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned * Sublimit of Foreign Letter of Credit for Rs.50 Million Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed G. T. Homes TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Gajanand Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Grand Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Gupta Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Gupta Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindusthan Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hindusthan Loha Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hindusthan Loha Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL B- 600 Reaffirmed Limited Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni TL CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed Limited K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 101 Reaffirmed Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL B- (e - DFS) Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Printwell International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56.1 Reaffirmed R.K. Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed R.K. Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K. Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed S.B. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 29 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society BG CRISIL D 100 Notice of Withdrawal Shafa Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Withdrawal Shafa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 311 Withdrawal Shafa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Withdrawal Loan Fac Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Assigned Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Southern Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Southern Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 9.7 Assigned Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes Sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs. 100 Million. Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Discounting Sundaram Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned * Sublimit of FLC of Rs.60 Million Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 385 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 165.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10000 Assigned Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Reaffirmed Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishavkarma Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishavkarma Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)