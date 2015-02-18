Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Suspended AOV International BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended AOV International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Suspended AOV International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended AOV International Post Shipment CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Credit ASC Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Credit Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed ## Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Suspended Deutsche Investments India Pvt CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Hatimi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd JKM Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5220 Reaffirmed JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 3850 Reaffirmed Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 28 Assigned Loan Fac Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela and Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shah Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shah Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Programme Venus Garments India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Suspended Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 157.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 471.4 Reaffirmed ASC Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 7452 Downgraded from CRISIL B Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2548 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Asmitha Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL B AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 800.6 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 151 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@@ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs.100 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL** CRISIL A 74 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking to an extent of Rs.28.40 Million Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Ltd Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.8 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended Ltd Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Suspended Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 81.2 Suspended Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.9 Suspended Loan Fac Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.6 Suspended Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reassigned Deepak and Company Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 213 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Equity - Linked PP - MLD AA + r5000 @ Debentures Programme Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 76.9 Reaffirmed Purchase Future Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Future Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Future Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.9 Assigned Loan Fac Hatimi Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 365 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Debenture Issue Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Debenture Issue Housing Development Finance Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Debentures Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indus Motors Light Commercial VehiclesTL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indus Motors Light Commercial VehiclesCC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indus Motors Light Commercial VehiclesInventory Funding CRISIL B 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac JKM Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 127.3 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Lovely Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narain Singh Bundela and Co. CC CRISIL B- 32.2 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela and Co. TL CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Needs Supermart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Neopro Technologies Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 3080 Assigned Discounting Loan Parshwa Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 197 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.4 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Discounting Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 540 Reaffirmed Fac Saraswati Gum and Chemicals CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for Cash Credit (Book Debt) of Rs.15.0 million Saraswati Gum and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL C SBS Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C SBS Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shah Brothers CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shah Promoters And Developers CC CRISIL BBB+ Withdrawal Shah Promoters And Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ Withdrawal Loan Fac Shah Promoters And Developers TL CRISIL BBB+ Withdrawal Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57 Assigned Shri Paharimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue Sundaram Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Debentures Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 931.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunmarg Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B The Shetkari Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL D 195 Reaffirmed Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73 Suspended Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 24.2 Suspended Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 488.6 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Garments India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 819.1 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 640 Reaffirmed Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 63.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)