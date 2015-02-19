Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 985 Reaffirmed Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned AU Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Calcutta Springs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Calcutta Springs Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2408 Reaffirmed Goel Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Famina Knits Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Famina Knits Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A3 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ $ Includes sublimit of Rs. 5 million for bank guarantee Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Interseas Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Interseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reassigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees which is interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Assigned Navin Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd Short - Term CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Short - Term CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A1 16 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed * Fund-based limits and non-fund-based limits are interchangeable up to Rs.100 million. TPS Infrastructure Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed # LC & BG limits are 100% interchangeable. Letter of credit is interchangeable with buyers credit up to Rs.100 million. TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Assigned Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtInland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Fac A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Assigned A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 475 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 849.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ashtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 460.2 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 84.1 Reaffirmed AU Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed AU Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AU Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 3580.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.150.0 million of subordinated term loan AU Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Assigned AU Housing Finance Ltd Non - convertible CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Bhulani Steel CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Bhulani Steel LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Assigned Calcast Ferrous Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Calcutta Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 145 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Principal CRISIL PP - 750 Withdrawal Protected Equity MLD AA + r Linked Debenture issue D. M. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned D. M. Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 16.5 Assigned Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C Emirates Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1600 Reaffirmed Famina Knits Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Famina Knits Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B Famina Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Famina Knits Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Galaxy Mercantiles Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2720 Assigned Discounting Loan GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Credit GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goel International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 242 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goel Overseas CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goel Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goel Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Hanuman Impex CC CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Hanuman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB @ Interchangeable with cash credit Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 83.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 152.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 163.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan, packing credit, all of which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL D Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 7.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D JSW Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12845 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 515 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 750 Assigned ^ Rs.300 Million is interchangeable with cash credit JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Assigned Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned KVR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 16.9 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.1 Reaffirmed M/S. SMP Namo Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.8 Reaffirmed Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.2 Reaffirmed National Insurance Co. Ltd. Financial Strength AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Navin Construction Corporation CC* CRISIL B 80 Assigned *Contains Letter of credit (LC) sub limit of Rs.20 million and Bank Guarantee (BG) sub limit of Rs.20 million Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15122.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 16350 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 65360 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 7397.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 180.2 Reaffirmed Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Passion Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Passion Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capitalWorking capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170050 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (Enhanced from Rs.340.00 Billion)* *Borrowing programme for 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31); the long term borrowing programme and short term borrowing programme are interchangeable. The long term borrowing programme includes Tax Free Bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Non - CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Convertible Debentures Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Non - CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 530000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh and Co. LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 625 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Sanstar Bio - Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 24.8 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Karigiri Food Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Swaroop Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10.7 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 91.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB 425 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.100 million TPS Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 185 Reaffirmed TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Tier - I Bond CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Tier - II Bond CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Union Bank of India Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Vadim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtCC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 