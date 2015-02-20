Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 655 Assigned
Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed
Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Limited
Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Purchase -
Discounting
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 834.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Assigned
Forward
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kuantum Papers Ltd FD FA- 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Aarti Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 492.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Beekay Tex TL CRISIL BBB 29.9 Assigned
Beekay Tex CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned
Beekay Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned
Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 19.9 Reaffirmed
Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Dawar International Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Dawar International Electronics Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Ltd
Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 68.6 Reaffirmed
DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115.6 Reaffirmed
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 277.8 Reaffirmed
Earth Baug Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Earth Baug Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Earth Classic Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Earth Classic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.8 Assigned
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 2350 Withdrawn
Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Limited
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed
Limited
Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40.7 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
KGISL Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203.2 Reaffirmed
KGISL Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 109.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 165.4 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Gruh Udhyog CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Krishna Gruh Udhyog TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 111 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Fac
Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 202.5 Reaffirmed
Ruby Creative Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ruby Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Selvalatha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Selvalatha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Selvalatha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 527.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 22.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned
Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Credit
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 117.5 Assigned
Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3.8 Assigned
Vels Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
and Advanced Studies
Vels Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL B+ 430 Reaffirmed
and Advanced Studies
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed
Vikas Steel Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
Vikas Steel Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
