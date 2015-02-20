Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 655 Assigned Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ltd DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Limited Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 834.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Assigned Forward MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd FD FA- 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Aarti Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 492.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Beekay Tex TL CRISIL BBB 29.9 Assigned Beekay Tex CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Beekay Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.1 Assigned Loan Fac Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 19.9 Reaffirmed Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Dawar International Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Dawar International Electronics Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ltd Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ltd Fac Deccan Engineering Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 68.6 Reaffirmed DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115.6 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 277.8 Reaffirmed Earth Baug Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Earth Baug Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Earth Classic Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Earth Classic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Loan Fac Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.8 Assigned Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned Loan Fac Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 2350 Withdrawn Limited ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Limited ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed Limited Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40.7 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned KGISL Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203.2 Reaffirmed KGISL Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 109.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 165.4 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Gruh Udhyog CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Krishna Gruh Udhyog TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Fac Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 202.5 Reaffirmed Ruby Creative Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ruby Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Selvalatha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Selvalatha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Selvalatha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 527.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Purchase TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Credit Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 117.5 Assigned Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3.8 Assigned Vels Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed and Advanced Studies Vels Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL B+ 430 Reaffirmed and Advanced Studies Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed against term deposits Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Vikas Steel Inc. 