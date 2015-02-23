Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Surfactants India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL D 230 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Famina Knit Fabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Geltec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed I Vetrivel BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 I Vetrivel Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Jai Shree Balaji Fats And Oils Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jugalkishore Ramkishan Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Modicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A3 940 Reaffirmed India Ltd R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Rathna Offset Printers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Withdrawal Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1850 Withdrawal Su - Kam Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2100 Suspended Su - Kam Power Systems Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Loan Fac Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarthi Educational and Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended Trust Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit Advance Surfactants India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Advance Surfactants India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Assigned Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd CC CRISIL B- 225 Reaffirmed Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed C.P. Exports CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.1 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.1 Reaffirmed Essen Elite Associates CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL D 198 Downgraded from CRISIL B Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.9 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed $Inclusive of sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Export Packing Credit (EPC) to the extent of Rs.50 million each. Geltec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Jugalkishore Ramkishan Agrawal CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Assigned Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed M Madhavaraya Prabhu CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Modicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Modicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Assigned Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 18 Upgraded from CRISIL B Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parshotam Lal & Co. TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Parshotam Lal & Co. CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Parshotam Lal & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed India Ltd Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed India Ltd R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37 Assigned Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Rathna Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Rathna Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Debentures# #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA (SO)8.95 Reaffirmed Debentures*# *guaranteed by Reliance Industries Limited #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 920 Withdrawal Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Withdrawal Credit Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 370.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Su - Kam Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1300 Suspended Su - Kam Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 900 Suspended Swelect Energy Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 111 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed #Inclusive of sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) to the extent of Rs.50 million Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Vishvas Ginning and Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vishvas Ginning and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishvas Ginning and Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)