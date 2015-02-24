Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Distilleries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 227 Reaffirmed Purchase Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 170.2 Reaffirmed Credit Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal Darrick Insecticides Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Designmate India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Future Parking Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 35 Assigned ^Guaranteed by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd G.R.K. And Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed G.R.K. And Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kelachandra Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8315 Reaffirmed Ltd Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4185 Reaffirmed Ltd M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Modern Jewellers Gold Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Ori - Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed P N International Foreign CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1475 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Assigned Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeron Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amrut Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Ashwini Traders CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwini Traders TL CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 158 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Building Blocks Projects India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac C & E Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed * Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.37.0 million and foreign bill discounting limit of Rs.58.0 million C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.9 Assigned Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.9 Assigned Loan Fac Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 1706.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt CC CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed Ltd Celon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 490 Withdrawal Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 207.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Darrick Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Darrick Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darrick Insecticides Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Designmate India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 Million Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 Million Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Future Parking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed # sublimit of Rs.70 Million of letter of credit Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kelachandra Polymers TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned Kelachandra Polymers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Bill Discounting** CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee, interchangeable with CC to an extent of Rs.100 Million Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Ltd # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Loknath Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Loknath Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A+ 16325 Reaffirmed Debentures Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Credit Modern Impex Standby LOC CRISIL A- 180 Assigned Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Muthu Silk House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Nathdwara Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ori - Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ori - Plast Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ori - Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.6 Reaffirmed P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed P N International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4350 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Satyendra Agro Products CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Senthil Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Senthil Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Assigned Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 30 million. Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Corporation *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 100 million Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed Corporation Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji and Co CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.100 million Sri Balaji and Co LT Loan CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji and Co TL CRISIL A 317.8 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Star Royal Distributors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 122 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Star Royal Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Educational Trust -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)