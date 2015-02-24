Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrut Distilleries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 227 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 170.2 Reaffirmed
Credit
Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal
Darrick Insecticides Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Designmate India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Future Parking Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 35 Assigned
^Guaranteed by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
G.R.K. And Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
G.R.K. And Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kelachandra Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8315 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4185 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Modern Jewellers Gold Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Ori - Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
P N International Foreign CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1475 Reaffirmed
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Assigned
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aeron Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Amrut Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed
Ashwini Traders CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million
Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashwini Traders TL CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 158 Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Building Blocks Projects India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
C & E Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
* Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.37.0 million and foreign bill discounting limit
of Rs.58.0 million
C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.9 Assigned
Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 1706.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt CC CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Celon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 490 Withdrawal
Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 207.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Darrick Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Darrick Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Darrick Insecticides Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Designmate India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 Million
Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 Million
Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Future Parking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
# sublimit of Rs.70 Million of letter of credit
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Kelachandra Polymers TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned
Kelachandra Polymers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Bill Discounting** CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
**Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee, interchangeable with CC to an
extent of Rs.100 Million
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Loknath Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed
Loknath Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed
LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed
M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A+ 16325 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Credit
Modern Impex Standby LOC CRISIL A- 180 Assigned
Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Muthu Silk House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Nathdwara Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Ori - Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ori - Plast Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ori - Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.6 Reaffirmed
P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
P N International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Reaffirmed
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2650 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4350 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Satyendra Agro Products CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Senthil Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Senthil Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Assigned
Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 30 million.
Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Corporation
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 100 million
Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed
Corporation Loan Fac
Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji and Co CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.100 million
Sri Balaji and Co LT Loan CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji and Co TL CRISIL A 317.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhavani Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhavani Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Star Royal Distributors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 122 Reaffirmed
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
Star Royal Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 128 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed
Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed
Texmo Industries TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Educational Trust
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
