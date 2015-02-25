Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al - Fauz International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.7 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13 @Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.1 @Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 44.9 @Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 # Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.350 Million. Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Interchangeable with bill purchase up to Rs.500 Million. Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25.5 Assigned Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 165 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Emmtex Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Reassigned Jain Acid & Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 @Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 @Reaffirmed Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Karam Industries LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Krishna Stone - Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone - Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Discounting Kumar A.S. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Purchase Lohia Corp Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtLOC CRISIL A3+ 58.4 @Reaffirmed Ltd Model Exims Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 190000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and One - Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Programme P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Paprika Oleos India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleos India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleos India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 # Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 95 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sai Service Station Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Surindra Builders BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Threads India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Vedagiri Hi - Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Reaffirmed Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Fac Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al - Fauz International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 @Reaffirmed Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 77 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.9 Reaffirmed Calcom Cement India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 50.8 Reaffirmed Calcom Cement India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calcom Cement India Ltd TL CRISIL C 405.8 Reaffirmed Calcom Cement India Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 134.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emmtex Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.7 Assigned Emmtex Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Emmtex Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd BG** CRISIL D 370 Reaffirmed **Letter of credit Sub-limit of Rs.200 Million. Buyers credit sub-limit of Rs.50 Million Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd BG*** CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed ***Fund based working capital Sub-limit of Rs.180 Million. Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed * Working capital demand loan Sub-limit of Rs.60 Million Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Esha Iron and Steel CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Esha Iron and Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Halbit Avionics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IB Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac IB Commercial Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 578.4 Assigned Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Assigned Jain Acid & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 @Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 @Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 375 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kalyan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14.1 Assigned Karam Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Karimkuttiyil Constructions & CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Developers Karimkuttiyil Constructions & Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5.7 Assigned Developers Krishna Stone - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kumar A.S. Construction CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Lohia Corp Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB LPF Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtCC CRISIL BBB 80 @Reaffirmed Ltd Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtTL CRISIL BBB 53.1 @Reaffirmed Ltd Model Exims Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Model Exims India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother Lam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mother Lam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Assigned Mother Lam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.8 Assigned Music Broadcast Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 112.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 187.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 820000 Reaffirmed Rural Development P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Paprika Oleos India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 84.2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Paprika Oleos India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Patliputra Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Patodia Real Estate and Builders Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.7 Reaffirmed Pharmex Healthcare CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Pharmex Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1800 # Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Working capital demand loan Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 124 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3236 Reaffirmed * Rs 620 million corresponds to a USD10 million term loan. Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 777 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 475 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 435 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 128 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Sai Service Station Ltd CC CRISIL A 705 Reaffirmed Sai Service Station Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Spaniso Studio Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.1 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Rs. 100 million of Export Packing Credit, Rs. 100 million of Bill discounting, Rs. 50 million of bill discounting, Rs. 30 millions of buyers credit and Rs. 10 million of bank guarantee Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Fully interchangable with Buyers credit Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 131.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 68.4 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Surindra Builders CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Threads India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bill discounting Threads India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 108.7 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vastushree Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vedagiri Hi - Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vedagiri Hi - Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vedagiri Hi - Tech Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.