Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed Avla Nettos Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Avla Nettos Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University BG CRISIL A4+ 44 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Assigned Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 69 Reaffirmed Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 131 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Healthcaps India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Healthcaps India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A1 Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit KDDL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed ^ Availed as Customer PO Funding Mahle Behr India Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed Limit** ** Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Mahle Behr India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed Discounting Mahle Behr India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Maria Rug International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Maria Rug International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Assigned MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 68.4 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Mira Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.8 Assigned Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 19 Upgraded from CRISIL D R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Ray International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtInventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Tafe Motors and Tractors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed V.S. Export and Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beardsell Ltd FD Programme FB+ 50 Reaffirmed KDDL Ltd FD FA- 160 Upgraded from Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed FB+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ANC Enterprises CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed ANC Enterprises TL CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Anya Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Avla Nettos Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 131 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B B.L.D.E. University LT Loan CRISIL BB- 217.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B B.L.D.E. University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bismi Appliances CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1070 Reaffirmed Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Assigned Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Emaar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95.4 Assigned Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Frontier Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Frontier Springs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Frontier Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Healthcaps India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Healthcaps India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Healthcaps India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 119.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1162.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2524.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 424 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 639 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Includes sub-limits of Rs.145 million for working capital demand loan; Rs.140 million for inland letters of credit/import letters of credit, and buyers credit; and Rs.80 million for bank guarantee. Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 299.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency, export bill receivables, and foreign bill discounting. Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA- 100 Upgraded from Credit^ CRISIL A+ ^Fully interchangeable with cash credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs.30 million for inland letter of credit/bank guarantee. Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 821.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Indo - US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1823.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ International Recreation Parks Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned International Recreation Parks Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 5270 Assigned J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 191.8 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.R.P. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit J.R.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jeswill Hitech Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed KBS Motors CC CRISIL B- 32 Downgraded from CRISIL B KBS Motors TL CRISIL B- 37.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B KDDL Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140# Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ # Interchangeability with packing credit up to Rs.60 million KDDL Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100## Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ## Full interchangeability with packing credit KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 167.5@ Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ @ Includes sub limit of buyers' credit of Rs.30 million KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93.5 Assigned Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 16.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Mahle Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Fund - Based Fac* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.3250 Million Maithon Power Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 36276 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 89.5 Assigned Ltd Maria Rug International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Assigned Loan Fac MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 67.9 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 128.1 Reaffirmed Mira Marine Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 33.2 Assigned Mira Marine Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Modern Impex CC* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs. 180 million, standby letter of credit of Rs. 150 million, preshipment credit of Rs. 150 million and post shipment credit of Rs. 150 million Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit MY Home @ Greens Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 124.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B- 736.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 111.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prolifics Corporation Ltd CC@* CRISIL A+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A @ includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs. 120.0 Million * includes sub limit of Foreign Currency Non Resident up to Rs. 120.0 Million Prolifics Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2 Assigned R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Assigned Loan Fac R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ray International Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Overseas TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15.8 Assigned Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 3758.1 Withdrawan Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) 318.3 Withdrawan Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 280 Reaffirmed V.S. Export and Import CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.U.S Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Venus Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61.2 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)