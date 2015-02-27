Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4660 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdExport Packing CRISIL A3 4910 Reaffirmed Credit Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Purchase Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 12580 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1660 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 360 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 2250 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 18000 Assigned Coco Fibre Tex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Discounting Coco Fibre Tex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Foreign Currency DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Floor Gardens LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A1 90.5 Reassigned KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee N.R. Colours Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 175 Assigned Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 800 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned Credit Purushottam Jairam and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Ridhi Gem Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1550 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Ltd (Part Ix Company ) from CRISIL A4+ System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned System 5S Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned TPL Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 449.5 Reaffirmed Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward V. M. Star Export Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 984.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2850 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft and bill discounting Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdExternal CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aswini Homeo and Ayurvedic Products WC Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aswini Homeo and Ayurvedic Products CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aswini Homeo and Ayurvedic Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 28733 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 6250 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Fund - Based Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Assigned Dayanand Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Dayanand Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Dev Raj Institute of Management and TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed Technology Society Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.250.0 million for Over Draft/Cash Credit limit for local business interchangeable with Packing Credit limits (export limits). Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Credit DRA Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed **Two way interchangeable between CC and LC DRA Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed **Two way interchangeable between CC and LC DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Floor Gardens Export Packing CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Credit* *Includes sublimit of Rs.15 million of Pre-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Freeze Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Credit Freeze Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Purchase G. K. Winding Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned G. K. Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned G. K. Winding Wires Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Loan Fac Home Associates LT Loan CRISIL B 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Home Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 20000 Assigned (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier - I Bond CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior / Lower CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tier - II Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd External CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* *The total sanction of the ECB has been USD 10 Million Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed KTC Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed KU Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B KU Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/s. Jasani Export Packing CRISIL A- 1560 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable M/s. Jasani Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1040 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable M/s. Jasani Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 234.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 66.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 219.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Meridian Medical Research and HospitalTL CRISIL BBB+ 332.4 Assigned Ltd Meridian Medical Research and HospitalProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 57.6 Assigned Ltd Meridian Medical Research and HospitalProposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Ltd Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned N.R. Colours Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12 Assigned N.R. Colours Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Namrata Promoters and Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Namrata Promoters and Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2200 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit, export bill receivables, and letter of credit. Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with cash credit and export bill receivables. Perry Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Pinkku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purushottam Jairam and Co. CC CRISIL C 25 Assigned R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Rudhrayan Polyesters CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Rudhrayan Polyesters TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 285.3 Reaffirmed Saketh Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi Hitech AgroCC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Foodss Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi Hitech AgroLT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Foodss Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 73.5 Assigned Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B 47.6 Assigned Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B 35.1 Assigned Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.6 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded Ltd (Part Ix Company ) from CRISIL BB+ Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd (Part Ix Company ) from CRISIL BB+ Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Ltd (Part Ix Company ) Credit from CRISIL BB+ Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ System 5S Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned System 5S Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned System 5S Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 92.5 Reaffirmed Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 988.6 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 659.2 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Fireworks Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)