Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27 & 28 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Abirami Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.4 Assigned Art N Glass Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Ashtanga Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Asia Match Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 280 Assigned Credit Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Assigned Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 350 Assigned Discounting Fac Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Calcutta Export Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.56 million Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 60 Assigned Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Assigned Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Ginza Industries Ltd. Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Ginza Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jawandsons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jugendra Singh & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Suspended Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manraash Processors BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Natural Selections LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Purchase Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned *50%interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 44 Assigned Credit Picson Construction Equipments Pvt LtdInland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 15 Assigned Prasad Seeds Corporation BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 230 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Premier Marine Foods Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sarvodaya India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 36.1 Suspended Credit Sarvodaya India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Select Galva India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended SKS Fasteners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended SKS Fasteners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed ##100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase and Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @@100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Import letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Short Term Loan and Overdraft Export Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 300 Suspended Discounting Fac Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FD Programme FC 300 Assigned Devans Modern Breweries Ltd FD FD 40 Assigned Force Motors Ltd FD Programme FAAA 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac A.K.Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Abirami Polymers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Abirami Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac Abirami Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ajeet Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.4 Assigned Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160.6 Assigned Art N Glass Inc CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Art N Glass Inc TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Ashtanga Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Asia Match Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Atmiya Engineering and Plastics WC TL CRISIL C 51.7 Assigned Atmiya Engineering and Plastics CC CRISIL C 4 Assigned Atmiya Engineering and Plastics LT Loan CRISIL C 34.3 Assigned Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 407 Assigned Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 175 Assigned Credit Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Assigned Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Bharat Cattlefeed Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Cattlefeed Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 158 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 89 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Devans Modern Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL D 507 Assigned Devans Modern Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 223 Assigned Loan Fac Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 214.8 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 106.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 224.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL C Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BBB- 15.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned Force Motors Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1300 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Reaffirmed Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.8 Assigned Loan Fac Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL A- 574.3 Assigned Ginza Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 665.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ginza Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 650 Assigned GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 525 Reaffirmed GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 925 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Infoparks Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jawandsons Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Jugendra Singh & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56 Suspended KCM Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Narayana Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac M.G. Auto Service Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Fac Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Manraash Processors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56.1 Assigned Manraash Processors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Marangi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned Marangi Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Marangi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Marangi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 66.5 Assigned MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 53.5 Assigned Motor World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagoorar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Nagoorar Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 34.4 Assigned Nagpur Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Natural Selections TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Natural Selections CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Northland Rubber Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- OM Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Picson Construction Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Podder And Podder (Equipment And CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Project) Pvt Ltd Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Popular Motor Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Prasad Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 183.4 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 251.7 Reaffirmed PSM Energy Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac R.V.M Education Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 141.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Raj Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 258.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Real Agrotech Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Real Agrotech Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4220 Assigned Loan Fac S R Overseas - Panipat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Assigned Loan Fac S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned S R Overseas - Panipat LT Loan CRISIL B 33.8 Assigned S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB 300 Assigned *Rs.100 million of two way interchangeability with Packing Credit Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sagar Motors CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Sagar Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Sagar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Education Society CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL D 960 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Fac Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sarvodaya India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended Sarvodaya India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Select Galva India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Shankar Earth Movers CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shankar Earth Movers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 5 Assigned SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended SKS Fasteners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended SKS Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.1 Suspended Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd SVS Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Assigned Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed *100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase, foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Ltd Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.6 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan*# CRISIL AA+(SO) 1640 Reaffirmed (*)Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd. #Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million for Capex Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, and Letter of Undertaking Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Yindu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 300 Assigned Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 