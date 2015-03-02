Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27 & 28 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Abirami Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.4 Assigned
Art N Glass Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed
Ashtanga Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Asia Match Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 280 Assigned
Credit
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Assigned
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 350 Assigned
Discounting Fac
Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Calcutta Export Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.56 million
Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Assigned
Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Ginza Industries Ltd. Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Purchase -
Discounting
Ginza Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
H K Lumbers LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned
Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Jawandsons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Jugendra Singh & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Manraash Processors BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned
MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Natural Selections LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Purchase
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
*50%interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 44 Assigned
Credit
Picson Construction Equipments Pvt LtdInland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Prasad Seeds Corporation BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Premier Marine Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 230 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A4
Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Premier Marine Foods Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Sarvodaya India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 36.1 Suspended
Credit
Sarvodaya India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended
Select Galva India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
SKS Fasteners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
SKS Fasteners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed
Limit^
^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed
##100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Documentary Bill
Purchase and Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
@@100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Import letter of Credit,
Standby Letter of Credit, Short Term Loan and Overdraft Export
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
@Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign
documentary bill purchase.
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 440 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 300 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FD Programme FC 300 Assigned
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd FD FD 40 Assigned
Force Motors Ltd FD Programme FAAA 500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
A.K.Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Abirami Polymers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned
Abirami Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Abirami Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Ajeet Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned
Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.4 Assigned
Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160.6 Assigned
Art N Glass Inc CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Art N Glass Inc TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Ashtanga Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Asia Match Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics WC TL CRISIL C 51.7 Assigned
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics CC CRISIL C 4 Assigned
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics LT Loan CRISIL C 34.3 Assigned
Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed
B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned
B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
B.N.M. Hi - Tech Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 407 Assigned
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 175 Assigned
Credit
Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Assigned
Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Bharat Cattlefeed Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bharat Cattlefeed Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 158 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 89 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL D 507 Assigned
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 223 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 214.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 106.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 224.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BBB- 15.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned
Force Motors Ltd
CC CRISIL AA- 1300 Assigned
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL A- 574.3 Assigned
Ginza Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 665.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ginza Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 650 Assigned
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 525 Reaffirmed
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 925 Reaffirmed
H K Lumbers LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Infoparks Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jawandsons Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Jugendra Singh & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended
Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56 Suspended
KCM Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Narayana Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
M.G. Auto Service Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Fac
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manraash Processors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56.1 Assigned
Manraash Processors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Marangi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned
Marangi Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 2 Assigned
Marangi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Marangi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned
MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 66.5 Assigned
MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 53.5 Assigned
Motor World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nagoorar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Nagoorar Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 34.4 Assigned
Nagpur Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Narendra Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Natural Selections TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Natural Selections CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Northland Rubber Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
OM Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Picson Construction Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Podder And Podder (Equipment And CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Project) Pvt Ltd
Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
Popular Motor Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
Prasad Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed
Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 183.4 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 251.7 Reaffirmed
PSM Energy Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
R.V.M Education Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned
Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 141.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Raj Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 258.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Real Agrotech Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Real Agrotech Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned
ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4220 Assigned
Loan Fac
S R Overseas - Panipat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
S R Overseas - Panipat LT Loan CRISIL B 33.8 Assigned
S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
*Rs.100 million of two way interchangeability with Packing Credit
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Sagar Motors CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Sagar Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
Sagar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saraswati Education Society CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL D 960 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Fac
Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarvani Readymix Concrete Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Sarvodaya India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended
Sarvodaya India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Select Galva India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Shankar Earth Movers CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Shankar Earth Movers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
SKS Fasteners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended
SKS Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.1 Suspended
Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed
Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
SVS Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Assigned
Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase,
foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase
Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Ltd
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.6 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd.
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan*# CRISIL AA+(SO) 1640 Reaffirmed
(*)Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd.
#Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million for Capex Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, and Letter of
Undertaking
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd
Yindu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
