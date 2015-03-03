Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alom Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Alom Extrusions Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Alom Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Alom Extrusions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Revised from CRISIL A1 $Interchangeable with bank guarantee Handfab A Living LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 117.3 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LOC & BG CRISIL A1 58.5 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 7 Assigned Sneham International LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Sundaram - Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1 62.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram - Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 915 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 32000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.31.0 Billion) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+(SO) 15000 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alom Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Corporation Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Corporation Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- GRP Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of working capital demand loan of Rs.160 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.27.5 Million GRP Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.80 Million and performance guarantee of Rs.20 Million GRP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 221.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 285.3 Reaffirmed Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3000 Assigned Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 1600 Assigned Handfab A Living TL CRISIL BBB 89.8 Assigned Handfab A Living Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80.2 Assigned Loan Fac Handfab A Living CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Handfab A Living Export Packing CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned Credit* * Interchangable with foreign bill purchase Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hygiene Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 93 Assigned Jalan Transolutions India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Jalan Transolutions India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Jalan Transolutions India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1664.4 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 35 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 742.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed KLG Imports & Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned KLG Imports & Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac L. V. Dairys - Patas CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned L. V. Dairys - Patas TL CRISIL BB 64 Assigned Madhav Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Platinum Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 463 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Platinum Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 337 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Fac RR Kabel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750^ Reaffirmed ^Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, working capital demand loan and FCNR RR Kabel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500* Reaffirmed *Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, and working capital demand loan RR Kabel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Credit RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 825.58 Reaffirmed RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1410 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4200 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Balaji Packaging CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Balaji Packaging TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sneham International TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Assigned Sneham International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned Credit Sneham International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Sneham International CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Sai Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2170 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower - Tier II CRISIL AAA 13000 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Perpetual Tier - CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed I Bonds (under Basel II) Sundaram - Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram - Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 2050 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with PCFC/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans Sundaram - Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 571.3 Reaffirmed Sundaram - Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1095.1 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 415 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)