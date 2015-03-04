Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Bunge India Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 9450 Reaffirmed CP) Concord Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.35.0 Billion) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.63.5 Billion) Ess Emm Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 286 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyers credit Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 14.7 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 192 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Programme (Including CP and Inter - Corporate Deposits) Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 985 Assigned Sujan Industries - Bangalore BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ujin Pharmachem Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Industries Ltd FD Programme FA 135 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank guarantee of Rs.20 Million Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 72.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 565.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 398.5 Reaffirmed Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Basudeb Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 7200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facility Bunge India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 1470 Reaffirmed Concord Construction CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Ess Emm Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills discounting. Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 12 Assigned Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 333.7 Assigned Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 720 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hansa Metallics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 89.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hansa Metallics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Hansa Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 254.5 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 233.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KIMS Health Care Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 380.3 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd TL* CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed * Including Rs.500 Million interchangeable with letter of credit National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1176 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned *fully interchangeable with packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Credit^# (^)fully interchangeable packing credit in foreign currency #includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.125 million Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned against term deposits PSN Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSN Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for cash credit, Rs.150 Million for demand loan, Rs.20 Million for working capital demand loan and Rs.100 Million for letter of credit Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1100 Assigned Loan Fac SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.1 Reaffirmed Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Assigned Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 158.3 Assigned Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.7 Assigned Sujan Industries - Bangalore CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sujan Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sybly Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 