Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al - Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Purchase Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Credit ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Centum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Centum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Forech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Credit Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Assigned Infrasoft Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 55 Reaffirmed Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 156.8 Withdrawal Kaypee Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Programme Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6408 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A2 12 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Standby Overdraft CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Fac Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forech India Ltd FD Programme FA- 50 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac ABA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Al - Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 66.5 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Centum Industries Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 Million for export packing credit and bills discounting Centum Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL C 140 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Edible Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Edible Agro Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Exotic Realtors & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Forech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forech India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 134.5 Reaffirmed Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Infrasoft Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Withdrawal Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joy Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 71.2 Assigned K.S. Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Kaypee Traders CC CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Kaypee Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Micky Paper Caps Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned MRS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pashupati Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 197.6 Reaffirmed R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Santoshi Leather Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B 55 Assigned Purchase* *Sub Limit - PC Rs.29.0 Million Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 1188.2 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 811.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sony Pyro International CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sony Pyro International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned SQNY Fire Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 660 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue Sundaram Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Debentures Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Suresh Gopinath CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 650 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BBB+ 860 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted TL CRISIL BBB+ 128 Reaffirmed Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed V. Shanmugam WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned V. Shanmugam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.3 Assigned Loan Fac V. Shanmugam CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned V. Shanmugam LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.