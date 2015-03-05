SE Asia Stocks-Largely steady; Philippines hits over 7-month high
By Christina Martin May 4 Philippine shares hit their highest in over seven months on Thursday, led by mining stocks after the ouster of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining advocacy, while other markets in the region were largely steady following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave rates unchanged. Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior whose mining crackdo