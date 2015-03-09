Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed
#100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee, 75% one-way
interchangeable with Export Packing Credit.
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed
#100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee, 75% one-way
interchangeable with Export Packing Credit.
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1071 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 73 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 34.3 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.6 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 245 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 39.2 Withdrawal
Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 122.6 Withdrawal
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed
RPM Engineers India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60.3 Assigned
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Programme@*
(@)Includes short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank
borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.50.0 billion
at any point in time during 2014-15. *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme,
short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any
point in time during 2014-15.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 458.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 933.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Tropical Coatings International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned
Ltd
Tropical Coatings International Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Ltd
Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 6650 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
NTPC Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed
Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed
ABC Sites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Reaffirmed
Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aunde India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned
Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Bharat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bharat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Bharat Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Includes sub-limit for Cash Credit (Rs.50 million) and Foreign Bill Discounting (Rs.180
million).
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Continental Automotive India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Core Plasto Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Core Plasto Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 564 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 231.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.2 Reaffirmed
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70.9 Reaffirmed
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 134.5 Reaffirmed
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 155.4 Reaffirmed
Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Reaffirmed
Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keaa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Reaffirmed
Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.120 million.
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Maha Laxmi Agro Tech TL CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
NTPC Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 103068.305 Assigned
*Refers to Rs.103,068.305-million bonus debentures to be issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year
of operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th
years and will carry interest rates of G-Sec plus 50 bps.
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
XIIIA)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
XIIIB)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
XVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
XVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
XIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
XXI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed
XXVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
XXVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed
XXIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed
XXX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXXI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed
XXXII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed
XXXIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
XXXIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed
XXXV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XXXVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
XXXVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XXXVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XXXIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XL)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XLII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XLIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed
XLVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
XLVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
XLIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
L)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
LI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
LII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10150 Reaffirmed
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 570 Withdrawal
Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Withdrawal
Credit
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 746.6 Reaffirmed
Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Perody Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B+ 81 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for cash credit limits.
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RPM Engineers India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
RPM Engineers India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Credit
RPM Engineers India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 126.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 410000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Programme (Enhanced from Rs.320 Billion)^*
(^)Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds
programme, not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15
(refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing
programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0
billion at any point in time during 2014-15.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds*
*The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and
lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 1570000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax - Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed
S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1670 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limits of Rs.950 million for export packing credit facility, Rs.200 million for
overdraft facility, Rs.400 million for bills discounting facility, Rs.200 million for letter of
credit facility, and Rs.50 million for shipping guarantee.
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35.1 Reaffirmed
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.1 Reaffirmed
Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned
Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.7 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 29.8 Reaffirmed
SGBL (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21.2 Reaffirmed
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 52 Assigned
Suvi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Suvi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suvi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.8 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1492.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Credit
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
Tropical Coatings International Pvt TL CRISIL B 62 Assigned
Ltd
Tropical Coatings International Pvt CC CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned
Ltd
Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Limited
Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries TL CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Limited
Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2100 Assigned
Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
