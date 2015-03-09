Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed #100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee, 75% one-way interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed #100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee, 75% one-way interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1071 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 73 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 34.3 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.6 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 245 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maha Laxmi Agro Tech LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Credit Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 39.2 Withdrawal Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 122.6 Withdrawal Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed RPM Engineers India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60.3 Assigned Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme@* (@)Includes short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.50.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15. *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 458.5 Reaffirmed Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 933.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tropical Coatings International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned Ltd Tropical Coatings International Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 6650 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed ABC Sites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Reaffirmed Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Aunde India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bharat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Bharat Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sub-limit for Cash Credit (Rs.50 million) and Foreign Bill Discounting (Rs.180 million). Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Continental Automotive India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Core Plasto Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Core Plasto Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed against term deposits HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 564 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 231.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.2 Reaffirmed HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70.9 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 134.5 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K P Weaving and Processing Mills LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 155.4 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keaa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.120 million. KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit KKP Spinning Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maha Laxmi Agro Tech TL CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- NTPC Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 103068.305 Assigned *Refers to Rs.103,068.305-million bonus debentures to be issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year of operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th years and will carry interest rates of G-Sec plus 50 bps. NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIA) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIB) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10150 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 570 Withdrawal Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Withdrawal Credit Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 746.6 Reaffirmed Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perody Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B+ 81 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for cash credit limits. Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RPM Engineers India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned RPM Engineers India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Credit RPM Engineers India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 410000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (Enhanced from Rs.320 Billion)^* (^)Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds* *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.410.0 billion at any point in time during 2014-15. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Debentures Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 1570000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax - Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1670 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits of Rs.950 million for export packing credit facility, Rs.200 million for overdraft facility, Rs.400 million for bills discounting facility, Rs.200 million for letter of credit facility, and Rs.50 million for shipping guarantee. Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35.1 Reaffirmed Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.1 Reaffirmed Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.7 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 29.8 Reaffirmed SGBL (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21.2 Reaffirmed Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Loan Fac Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 52 Assigned Suvi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Suvi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suvi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.8 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1492.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Credit Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Tropical Coatings International Pvt TL CRISIL B 62 Assigned Ltd Tropical Coatings International Pvt CC CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned Ltd Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Limited Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries TL CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Limited Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2100 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.