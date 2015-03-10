Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 410 Reassigned Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4 Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) Central Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with inland letter of credit and foreign letter of credit Cheema Boilers Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Designers Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Designers Point India Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Payable Designers Point India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 16 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 32 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 40.4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Gujarat Chemicals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gujarat Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 259.6 Reaffirmed Harisons and Harlaj Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Credit Kirat Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Polychem Exports Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Credit Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Negotiation Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed A and J Microns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A and J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1157.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 132.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 399.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apco Vehicles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Ariex Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Ariex Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Balaji Foods - Fazilka CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Balaji Foods - Fazilka TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Beffy Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Bharat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed BLDE Association CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 336 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLDE Association TL CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Bliss Indasi Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Bliss Indasi Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45.6 Assigned Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Brisk Infrastructure and Developers TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Central Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A 14350 Assigned (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Lower Tier - II CRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed Bonds Central Bank of India Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 293 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 149.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed Designers Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 17.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gujarat Chemicals TL CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned Gujarat Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Chemicals Foreign Bill CRISIL B 12 Assigned Discounting Gujarat Chemicals CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Guru Gobind Singh Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Guru Gobind Singh Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Loan Fac Guru Gobind Singh Educational TL CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hanuman Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Hanuman Cottex TL CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B Harisons and Harlaj Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.9 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.G. Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kanak Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kanak Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kanak Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Kirat Crafts TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 159.6 Assigned P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paresh Constructions and Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Polychem Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Polychem Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73 Reassigned Loan Fac Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17 Reassigned Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Steels CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sagar Steels Channel Financing CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Sew Krishnagar Baharampore Highways TL CRISIL D 6003.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+(SO) SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL D 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Sudarshan Polyfab CC CRISIL B+ 34.7 Reaffirmed Shree Sudarshan Polyfab Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 61.8 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 259.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shri Ram Wire Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.2 Assigned Loan Fac SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Veerman Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Veerman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Veerman Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 50 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) 