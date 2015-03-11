Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Amar Trades Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 257.5 Reaffirmed Amity Leather International Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhanu Farms Ltd BG CRISIL D 41.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Dynamics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Kariyappa.D.Channur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 4390 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Metecno India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Metecno India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned MSS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Negotiation Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sharda Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 156.5 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed ##100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase and Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @@100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Import letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Short Term Loan and Overdraft Export Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed CP) Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Assigned Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Amar Trades Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Credit Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhanu Farms Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhanu Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Bhanu Farms Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL C Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Assigned Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112.2 Reaffirmed Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diffusion Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund's DSP BlackRock CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Ultra ST Fund Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters TL CRISIL B+ 103 Assigned Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit K K P Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 142.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K P Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 281 Reaffirmed Kariyappa.D.Channur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 380 Assigned Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 482.5 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac Mehrab N Irani and Company CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Metecno India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 175.8 Assigned Metecno India Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 28.4 Assigned Metecno India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Assigned MSS India Pvt Ltd CC#@% CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed (#)Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.95 Million. (@)Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.50 Million. %Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting (within cash credit limit) Rs.95 Million. MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with cash credit/export packing credit to the extent of Rs.40 Million MSS India Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed ^One-time project loan (within term loan) Rs.100 Million. Nagappa D.Waddar Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.150 Million fully interchangeable with cash credit NEC Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sharda Timbers CC CRISIL B 58.5 Reaffirmed Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed *100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase, foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase, Bill Discounting, Working capital Demand loan, Short term Loan Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Tokai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned VGN Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 4000 Assigned Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 59 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Window Magic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 135 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 182 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 443 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB+ 230 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.