Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 82 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Al - Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Al - Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 98.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Anukool India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries LOC CRISIL A3 215 Reaffirmed Ltd Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed CP) Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes Rs.100 million sublimit for Buyers Credit HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Forward SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Industries Standard Chartered Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 51850 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- A K Lumbers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AGH Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned AGH Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Al - Junaid Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anukool India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Containers Pvt Ltd Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & Rupee TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Containers Pvt Ltd Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dheepti Spices Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Dheepti Spices CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Dheepti Spices Foreign LOC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Favourite Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 80140 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 29860 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Debentures HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 520 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BB 550 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 153.4 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL BB 48 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 437.5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 14.3 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagmohan Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 265 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 463.9 Assigned Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 1055.5 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL D 4240 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully fungible. Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 30150 Reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 242.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 131.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 7.6 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Ralson India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 405 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL - 120 Suspended Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 380 Withdrawal Credit Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18000 Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Withdrawal Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 269.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B- 450.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sat Inder Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 564.4 Reaffirmed SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5101.1 Reaffirmed SevenHills Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1068.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivom Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shivom Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivom Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sipra Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 1528.5 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 471.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 610 Assigned Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8450 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5275 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bonds CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bonds CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 900 Assigned * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee & letter of credit, to the extent of Rs.70 million West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL - 80 Suspended West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Withdrawal Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.