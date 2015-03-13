Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 295 - Credit** **100% interchange ability with Foreign Bill Purchase and Foreign Bill Discounting facility Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alchem International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 44 - Forward Alchem International Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 - # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 - Credit Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Baby Marine International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baby Marine Sarass Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine Sarass Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Sarass Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned; Suspesnion Revoked Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned; Suspesnion Revoked Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica India Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 1551.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A2 1422 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A2 779.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL 35000 Reaffirmed AA+ Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs.1650 million as sub-limit for foreign guarantee IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 75 - Discounting K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 - K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 224.2 - Foreign Currency Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Mansons International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Mansons International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Mazagon Dock Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Notice of Withdrawal Mazagon Dock Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20000 Notice of Withdrawal Modulus Cosmetics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned under LOC Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Notice of Withdrawal Rashmi Cement Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Notice of Withdrawal Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 402 Notice of Withdrawal Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 208 Notice of Withdrawal Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed South Kerala Cashew Exporters Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac South Kerala Cashew Exporters Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit South Kerala Cashew Exporters LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 - Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed B+ A C Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ A C Steels CC CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed B+ A C Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Aishwarya Vignan Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Aishwarya Vignan Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Alchem International Ltd CC^ CRISIL 85 - A- ^ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) up-to Rs.60 Million Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 130 - Credit* A- *Aggregate of Cash Credit (CC), Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Usance Letter of Credit (ULC), Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.130 Million Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL 92.4 - A- Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 150 - A- Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed B+ Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL 26.7 Reaffirmed B+ Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL 3 Reaffirmed B+ Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 200 Assigned Loan Fac BBB Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 140 Assigned BBB Balaji Medical Agencies CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Balaji Medical Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 1200 Assigned Discounting Loan Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed BB+ Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed Discounting BB+ Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB+ Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC CRISIL 430 Downgraded BBB+ from CRISIL A- Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC# CRISIL 50 Downgraded BBB+ from CRISIL A- # Interchangeable with LC & BG Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL 192.7 Downgraded BBB+ from CRISIL A- Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 436.6 Downgraded BBB+ from CRISIL A- Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 80.1 Downgraded Loan Fac BBB+ from CRISIL A- Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 250 Downgraded BBB+ from CRISIL A- Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed BB+ Ghanshyam Bros. CC CRISIL 120 Assigned; B+ Suspension Revoked Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 3250 - AA Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL - AA+(SO)* 5.44& & Equivalent to Rs.296.2 Millio; *Guaranteed by Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited. Greatship India Ltd TL Withdrawal USD - 53.815 ! ! Equivalent to Rs.2,930 Million Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 7000 Assigned AA+ Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 6500 Reaffirmed AA+ Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed AA+ Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with fund based facility. Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC`$ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed `Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 300 Million; $ Includes Rs.240 million as a sub-limit for non-fund based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed #Commercial Standby letter of credit facility for metal loan for USD 15 million fully interchangeable with fund based facility IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds AA IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AA- IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AA- IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL 10000 Assigned Bonds AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL 40000 Reaffirmed Bonds AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed Tier-II (Under AA+ Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL 90416.8 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA+ II) IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL 154795 Reaffirmed AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL 4659.6 Reaffirmed AA+ IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed I-Red Concret and Allied Construction CC CRISIL 12 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd B+ K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 6.1 - BB+ Ketan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL 165 Reaffirmed BBB- Ketan Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BBB- Ketan Motors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BBB- Ketan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB- Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL 5 Assigned BBB- Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Assigned BBB- Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 45 Assigned Loan Fac BBB- Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Fac Mansons International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac BBB- Mansons International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL 50 Assigned BBB- Mazagon Dock Ltd CC CRISIL 500 Notice of AAA Withdrawal Modulus Cosmetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Modulus Cosmetics LT Bk Fac CRISIL 10 Assigned B+ Modulus Cosmetics CC CRISIL 70 Assigned B+ Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL 120 Assigned; BB- Suspension Revoked Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 13 Assigned Loan Fac B- Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 5 Assigned B- Mrunmaha Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 32 Assigned B- Murli Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed B- Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed B+ Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 195 Reaffirmed B+ Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL 15122.5 Reaffirmed Commercial AAA Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 16350 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 65360 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 7397.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 22000 Assigned AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 22000 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 13500 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 92 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 180.2 Reaffirmed AAA Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 2750 Reaffirmed AAA Parikh Investment and Development Pvt TL CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed Ltd B+ Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA II) Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA II) Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL 1045 Notice of BBB Withdrawal Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 270 Notice of BBB Withdrawal Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 205 Notice of BBB Withdrawal Safi Traders - Marthandam CC CRISIL 50 Assigned B+ Sangamner-Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangamner-Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 45 Assigned B+ Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 670 Upgraded from BB CRISIL BB- Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 4.8 Upgraded from BB CRISIL BB- Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed B+ Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 70 Reaffirmed BB- Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 63.3 Reaffirmed BB- STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 230 - BB+ *Interchangeability of Rs 20 million from cash credit to bank guarantee Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 7.7 Upgraded from BB CRISIL B Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 176.6 Upgraded from BB CRISIL B Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL 25 Assigned B+ Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 169.7 Assigned B- Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Assigned B- Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 20 Assigned Credit B- Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)