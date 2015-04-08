Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended B S Tar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Bentec India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Bentec India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2 250 Withdrawal Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A2 75 Withdrawal Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Credit Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 955 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Diana Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Suspended Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 23 Suspended East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit* *Interchangeable with foreign bills purchase Genus Innovation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Genus Innovation Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended # includes sub-limit of buyers credit Rs.20 million GH Reddy and Associates (Construction)BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Credit Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended K L Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 4.8 Suspended Credit Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 513 Assigned SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173 Suspended Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sunil Garg and Co BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amount Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 169.1 Assigned Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 210.9 Assigned Loan Fac Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned AKT International Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac AKT International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alucopanel Industries CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended * includes sublimit of letter of credit facility of Rs.70 Million Alucopanel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Amaresh Rice Mill BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Amaresh Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 63 Suspended Amaresh Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 126 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.2 Suspended Amrit Bio-Energy and Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 44 Suspended Amrit Bio-Energy and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 216 Suspended Amrit Bio-Energy and Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 2 Suspended Credit Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Amrit Duraparts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Suspended Anand Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended Anand Education Society TL CRISIL D 38.5 Suspended Anand Motor Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Fac Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ashirwad Chain Company CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Ashirwad Chain Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Suspended Loan Fac AU Financiers India Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA-(SO) 241.6 Withdrawn Avantika-GHRA(JV) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed B S Tar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended B S Tar Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Suspended Loan Fac B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Suspended Bentec India Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bentec India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and LT Loan CRISIL BBB 59.7 Suspended Research Centre Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 67.8 Suspended Research Centre Loan Fac Bhavyaadev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 134.7 Suspended BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15.5 Suspended BMC Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 152.5 Suspended Fac Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1980 Suspended Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 2670 Suspended Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1850 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit. Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1850 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit. C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed C - Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Withdrawal Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 162 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL D Classic Wears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Classic Wears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Classic Wears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Wears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.2 Suspended Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 297 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 188 Suspended Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 252.2 Suspended Diana Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 185 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 27 Suspended * Includes the sublimit of Rs. 0.05 Cr for Letter of Credit Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac EM Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Suspended Genus Innovation Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 220 Suspended @ includes sub-limit of packing credit/ post-shipment credit of Rs.20 million Genus Innovation Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 115 Suspended * includes one-time LC sub-limit of Rs.40 million GH Reddy and Associates (Construction)CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd GH Reddy and Associates (Construction)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 477.5 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Suspended Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac Hussain Sheth Ispat (S.B) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Hygiene Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Hygiene Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended JVR Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended JVR Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended K.D.Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Kesri Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Suspended Lucknow Producers Co-Operative Milk CC CRISIL B+ 230 Suspended Union Ltd MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 248 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11 Suspended Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.4 Suspended Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.7 Suspended Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 157 Suspended Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Suspended P.I. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Premier Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Premier Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.7 Suspended Loan Fac R. Piyarelall Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended R. Piyarelall Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Suspended R.Piyarelall Import and Export Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended R.Piyarelall Import and Export Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Suspended Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 455000 Assigned Borrowing Programme^* ^Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.455.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.455.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 410000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Debentures Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 1570000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax - Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67 Assigned SESA International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 775 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 270 Suspended Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Suspended Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sukra Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned Sunil Garg and Co CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended The Sri Venkatesa Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended The Sri Venkatesa Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Tiger Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 72 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 119.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tranter India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Credit Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70.5 Reaffirmed White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 104.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 