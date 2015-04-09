Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 215 Reaffirmed
Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Emperor Foodex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Emperor Foodex Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
JNP Products BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
JNP Products LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Assigned
Kafila Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Credit
Kafila Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Suspended
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 208.7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 840.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 40.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4
Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Marque Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reassigned
Ltd Credit
PH Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
PH Trading Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 820 Withdrawal
^ Out of Rs. 520 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of
Undertaking
Out of Rs. 200 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 200 Million of Bank Guarantee Out of Rs. 100 Million -
Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee.
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Withdrawal
Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Seamec Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 #
* Includes Letter of Credit sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 100.0 Million
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 19281.2 Reaffirmed
** Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit # Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 40300 Reaffirmed
#Including buyers credit/suppliers credit limit of USD 18 Million.
Telecommunications Consultants India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A1+
Telecommunications Consultants India Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 620 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A1+
Telecommunications Consultants India ST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A1+
The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 945 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd Inland / Import CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned
LOC$
$ Buyers Credit is sub-limit of Letter Of Credit to the extent of Rs.20 million
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi and Co. BG^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
^^Fully interchangeable with Standby Line of Credit
Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
The KCP Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Suspended
A.M. International CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
A.M. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3982.5 Suspended
Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Suspended
Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 917.5 Suspended
Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 315 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Loan@# CRISIL B+ 411 Assigned
(@) Project Letter of Credit is sublimit of Term loan to the extent of Rs.300 Million
# CEL sublimit of Term loan to the extent of Rs.2 Million
Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100 Million, Standby Letter of Credit
of Rs.150 Million, Rs.500 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Suspended
Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhanu Paddy and Rice Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Bholasons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Bholasons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 23 Suspended
D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Debpara Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Debpara Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Devgan Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 164 Suspended
Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Suspended
Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL D 26 Suspended
Elymer International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 190 Suspended
Elymer International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 219 Suspended
Emperor Foodex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Emperor Foodex Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Based Bk Limits
G.B. Logs and Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 180 Suspended
G.B. Logs and Timber Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 270 Suspended
G.C.Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
G.C.Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.6 Suspended
Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.4 Suspended
Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 7 Suspended
GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed
Ltd Bonds
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.5 Suspended
Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended
Jessop and Co Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Suspended
Jessop and Co Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Suspended
Jessop and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Johnson Agritech and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Johnson Agritech and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.2 Suspended
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Suspended
Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. P. Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Mohak Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Natvar Parikh and Bros TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.8 Assigned
Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.2 Assigned
P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 46 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Parasmani Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
PH Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ramji Lal and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 429 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1460 Withdrawal
* Out of Rs. 650 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Bill Discounting and Inland/
Import Letter of Credit; Sub-Limit of Rs. 210 Million of Export Packing Credit;
100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs.
100 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Packing Credit Limit Out of Rs. 300 Million -
Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Export Packing Credit; Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting;
100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs.
100 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Out of Rs.
110 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 110 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and
Inland/Import Letter of Credit
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 200 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Suspended
Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 35.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Seamec Ltd CC# CRISIL A 100 #
# Includes Short Term Loan Sub Limit up to a maximum of Rs 100.0 Million
Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 #
Loan Fac
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 270 Suspended
Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 425 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300.4 Reaffirmed
Swagat Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Fac
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac*CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable between Fund Based & Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9615.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 353.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 3900 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 137.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105662.5Reaffirmed
Techindia Infoway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3956.9 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
(@) Export Packing Credit / Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to
the extent of Rs. 2.5 million # Foreign Bills Purchased/ Foreign Bills Discounting/Post Shipment
Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.6 Reaffirmed
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC^ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
^Include Sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.300 million, Standby Line of Credit
of Rs.200 million, Pre-shipment Credit of Rs.250 million, Post-shipment Credit of Rs.100
million.
Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC@ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
@Includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.200 million and fully interchangeable
with Metal Gold Loan.
Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit## CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
## Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency, Foreign Bill Discounting
and Foreign bills of exchange.
Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit** CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
** One way interchangeable with Cash credit for Rs.50 million and fully interchangeable with
Packing credit in foreign currency, Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit.
Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd TL CRISIL C 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
