Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 215 Reaffirmed Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Emperor Foodex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Emperor Foodex Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 20 Suspended ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Incom Wires and Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed JNP Products BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed JNP Products LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Assigned Kafila Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Credit Kafila Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Suspended Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 208.7 Reaffirmed Credit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 840.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 40.8 Reaffirmed Credit Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Marque Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reassigned Ltd Credit PH Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended PH Trading Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 820 Withdrawal ^ Out of Rs. 520 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of Undertaking Out of Rs. 200 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 200 Million of Bank Guarantee Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee. Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Withdrawal Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 # * Includes Letter of Credit sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 100.0 Million Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 19281.2 Reaffirmed ** Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit # Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 40300 Reaffirmed #Including buyers credit/suppliers credit limit of USD 18 Million. Telecommunications Consultants India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A1+ Telecommunications Consultants India Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 620 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A1+ Telecommunications Consultants India ST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A1+ The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 945 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd Inland / Import CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned LOC$ $ Buyers Credit is sub-limit of Letter Of Credit to the extent of Rs.20 million Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. BG^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable with Standby Line of Credit Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The KCP Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Suspended A.M. International CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended A.M. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3982.5 Suspended Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 917.5 Suspended Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 125 Suspended Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 315 Suspended Loan Fac Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Loan@# CRISIL B+ 411 Assigned (@) Project Letter of Credit is sublimit of Term loan to the extent of Rs.300 Million # CEL sublimit of Term loan to the extent of Rs.2 Million Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100 Million, Standby Letter of Credit of Rs.150 Million, Rs.500 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Suspended Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhanu Paddy and Rice Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Bholasons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 23 Suspended D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Debpara Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Debpara Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Devgan Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 164 Suspended Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Suspended Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL D 26 Suspended Elymer International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 190 Suspended Elymer International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 219 Suspended Emperor Foodex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Suspended Emperor Foodex Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL B 100 Suspended Based Bk Limits G.B. Logs and Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 180 Suspended G.B. Logs and Timber Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 270 Suspended G.C.Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended G.C.Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.6 Suspended Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended Loan Fac Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.4 Suspended Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 7 Suspended GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Incom Wires and Cables Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.5 Suspended Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended Jessop and Co Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Suspended Jessop and Co Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Suspended Jessop and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Johnson Agritech and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Johnson Agritech and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.2 Suspended K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Suspended Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. P. Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mohak Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Natvar Parikh and Bros TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.8 Assigned Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.2 Assigned P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 46 Downgraded from CRISIL B Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Parasmani Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed PH Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ramji Lal and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 429 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1460 Withdrawal * Out of Rs. 650 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Bill Discounting and Inland/ Import Letter of Credit; Sub-Limit of Rs. 210 Million of Export Packing Credit; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Packing Credit Limit Out of Rs. 300 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Export Packing Credit; Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 110 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 110 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 200 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Withdrawal Loan Fac Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Suspended Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107 Upgraded from CRISIL B Seamec Ltd CC# CRISIL A 100 # # Includes Short Term Loan Sub Limit up to a maximum of Rs 100.0 Million Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 # Loan Fac Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 270 Suspended Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 425 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300.4 Reaffirmed Swagat Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac*CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Fund Based & Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9615.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 353.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 3900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 137.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105662.5Reaffirmed Techindia Infoway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3956.9 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Tuffcell Board Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned (@) Export Packing Credit / Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million # Foreign Bills Purchased/ Foreign Bills Discounting/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 2.5 million Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.6 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC^ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed ^Include Sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.300 million, Standby Line of Credit of Rs.200 million, Pre-shipment Credit of Rs.250 million, Post-shipment Credit of Rs.100 million. Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC@ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed @Includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.200 million and fully interchangeable with Metal Gold Loan. Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit## CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency, Foreign Bill Discounting and Foreign bills of exchange. Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit** CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed ** One way interchangeable with Cash credit for Rs.50 million and fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency, Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit. Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd TL CRISIL C 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)